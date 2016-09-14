(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
South City
Holdings Limited's (CSC; B/Stable) USD200m 6.75% senior notes
due in 2021 a
final 'B' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as CSC's senior unsecured
rating because
they constitute the company's direct and senior unsecured
obligations. The final
rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 6
September 2016.
CSC's ratings are constrained by its deteriorating credit
profile amid weak
industry demand. The ratings are supported by the company's
unique business
model, close collaboration with local governments, a long record
in integrated
trade-centre development and sufficient liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Trade Centre Sales Further Weaken: Sales from CSC's trade and
logistics sector
further weakened due to SMEs scaling down new investments,
slower relocation
demand, local government delays in completing transport networks
and lower
investor appetite for commercial properties. Contracted sales of
HKD6.6bn in the
financial year to end-March 2016 (FY16) were in line with
Fitch's expectations
and represented a 41% fall from FY15, after falling 20% from
FY14. Residential
property sales were flat at HKD2.3bn, while trade centre sales
tumbled to
HKD3.7bn, from HKD8.5bn. Fitch expects flat contracted sales of
HKD6bn-7bn in
FY17, despite there being no sign of a recovery in trade centre
sales, as the
company is aggressively adding to its residential saleable
resources.
Higher Leverage: CSC's leverage, measured by
net-debt/adjusted-inventory, rose
to 48.3% in FY16, from 37.8% in FY15, due to slower sales and
increased
construction to build up saleable residential resources.
Construction picked up
in 2HFY16, with CSC's properties-under-development and unsold
completed
properties (including investment properties) rising to 14.1
million square
metres (sq m) as end-FY16, from 13.9 million sq m at end-FY15.
Fitch expects leverage to hover around 50% over the next two
years due to CSC's
plan to cut capital expenditure to HKD7bn, from HKD9bn in FY16,
and destock by
churning out more residential properties while continuing its
investment
property development. The company's extensive land resources of
15.8 million sq
m in gross floor area available for future development also give
it the
flexibility to refrain from land purchases.
Fragmented and Competitive Market: CSC's average selling price
(ASP) declined 6%
yoy in FY16 due to product-mix changes. ASPs may come under
further pressure as
the industry is fragmented, with many small players, and CSC's
trade centres
face competition from wholesale/trade centre projects within the
same city and
government-supported projects in nearby cities. CSC's brand name
and low land
costs give it a stronger competitive position and mitigate these
risks.
Government Collaboration Supports Sustainability: CSC's
continued cooperation
with local governments provides the benefits of low land-costs
(FY16: CNY295/sq
m), infrastructure support, government grants and favourable
policies that
minimise project execution risks. CSC received government grants
of HKD2bn
during the FY16 market downturn. This allowed the company to
maintain its EBITDA
margin at 32.5%, even though its selling, general and
administrative costs rose
13%, to HKD2.0bn, and revenue dropped 37% to HKD6.1bn. Fitch
expects CSC's
EBITDA margin to remain above 30% in the next year or two years,
providing a
buffer to absorb ASP volatility.
Competitive Business Model: CSC's business profile is supported
by the
fundamental strength of its trade centres, which offer physical,
online and
logistics elements. The company's business model of providing a
full-range of
integrated value-added services and facilities strategically
positioned in
provincial capitals and large economic centres, along with the
proven success of
the business model of its flagship property, CSC Shenzhen,
provides it with a
strong competitive position in a fragmented market.
Rising Non-development Income: CSC's non-development income in
FY16 - stemming
from rentals, property management, logistics and warehousing,
outlets and
e-commerce related to its trade centre projects - increased
steadily, but was
lower than Fitch expected due to stagnant e-commerce income.
Currently, the
e-commerce is focused in Zhengzhou and is offered to new buyers.
Although CSC
has gradually extended e-commerce to other CSC projects, we do
not expect strong
growth in light of the current slow market in trade centre
sales. Property
investment income slowed to 19% in FY16, from 88% in FY15, while
logistics and
warehousing and outlet operations retained strong growth
momentum of around 50%.
CSC's non-development income-coverage of interest reached 0.9x
in FY16.
Diversification into non-development business smoothed sales
volatility, reduced
operational risk and provided stronger cash flow quality
compared with peers.
However, the company's adjusted non-development EBITDA margin
remained low, at
around 20%-30% in FY16, after taking into account estimated
selling, general,
administrative and other costs. Fitch expects costs to decrease
following
management's administration cost-cutting efforts and for EBITDA
coverage from
the non-development businesses to increase as trade centre
projects mature.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CSC include:
- contracted sales remaining weak at HKD6bn-7bn in FY17-FY18
- non-development income to increase to HKD1.8bn in FY17
- capital expenditure to decline to HKD7bn-8bn per year in
FY17-FY18
- government grants received to be around HKD0.8bn in FY17.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- substantial decrease in contracted sales
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (FY16: 32.5%)
- net-debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 50%, with
investment property
valued at cost (FY16: 48.3%)
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- total contracted-sales sustained above CNY10bn per year
- EBITDA margin sustained above 30% (FY16: 32.5%)
- net-debt/adjusted inventory sustained at below 40%, with
investment property
valued at cost (FY16: 48.3%)
- contracted-sales/total-debt sustained above 0.5x (FY16: 0.2x)
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: CSC has the flexibility to rein-in its
rapid development
should sales come in below the company's expectations. Fitch
expects CSC to
maintain sufficient liquidity, with available cash of HKD10.8bn
and unutilised
credit facilities of HKD6.0bn at end-FY16 to meet the repayment
of its
short-term borrowings of HKD10.2bn and land acquisitions.
CSC's issuance in the onshore bond market has also alleviated
its refinancing
pressure and lowered its average borrowing cost to 6.3% at
end-FY16, from 6.8%
at end-FY15.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 January 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.