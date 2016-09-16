(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Gdansk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
city's National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(pol)', with Positive Outlook.
The rating affirmation reflects the city's sound operating
performance, as well
as strong debt service and debt payback ratios, which Fitch
expects to continue
over the medium term. The IDRs also reflect the city's solid
strategic and
financial management, which coupled with sound operating
performance, supports a
strong self-financing capacity for the city's investment plans.
The Positive Outlook on the National Rating reflects Fitch's
view that Gdansk
may continue to perform better than the majority of 'AA(pol)'
category peers in
terms of its operating margin and debt ratios over the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In its base case scenario, Fitch expects Gdansk to continue to
demonstrate solid
operating performance in 2016-2018, with an operating margin of
around 13%-14%,
in line with the 2010-2015 average. This will be underpinned by
the city
authorities' continued cost control measures and tax revenue
increase, supported
by the projected growth of the national economy.
As with other municipalities in Poland, Gdansk launched a
central government
"Family 500+" programme in April 2016. Although the flow of
funds from the
central government, inflating both the city's revenue and
spending, will be
neutral for the operating balance, ratios such as operating and
current margins,
as well as debt-to-current revenue between 2016 and 2015 will
not be comparable.
Gdansk's investments in 2016-2018 could total PLN2bn - on
average 20% of annual
total expenditure - below 2012-2015 levels, as the city is only
beginning to
roll out investments under the 2014-2020 EU budget. However,
similar to previous
years, Fitch expects the city to finance the majority of its
capex from the
current balance and non-returnable investment grants available
to Polish local
and regional governments, which will limit Gdansk's recourse to
debt.
In 2016, Gdansk does not plan to incur new debt and also intends
to repay PLN29m
of high interest-bearing debt ahead of schedule as it has done
in previous
years. The city's direct debt is therefore likely to further
decline to about
PLN906m by end-2016 (end-1H16: PLN937m).
However, Fitch expects the city's direct debt to return to a
growth path from
2017 following investments, but not exceeding 50% of current
revenue over the
medium term (end-2015: 44%). Fitch projects the city's debt
service and debt
payback ratios to remain healthy in 2016-2018. Debt servicing
(excluding early
repayments) will be around 30% of the operating balance and debt
payback
(debt-to-current balance) is likely to stabilise at around three
years (2015:
2.9), which will be well below the city's final debt maturity
(up to 21 years).
Historically, Gdansk has had healthy liquidity. During 2015 cash
in the city's
accounts exceeded debt servicing almost 1.3x (3x when excluding
early debt
redemption). Fitch expects the city's liquidity to be partly
absorbed by
investments in 2016-2018, but it should remain sound.
Fitch expects the city's tax revenue to continue to grow in
2016-2018, supported
by forecast GDP growth of 3.3% per year. Gdansk is the capital
of the Pomorskie
region, in northern Poland, and is the largest and wealthiest
city in the
region, with a well-diversified local economy. Together with
Gdynia and Sopot,
the city forms a conurbation with about 747,000 inhabitants
(source: Central
Statistical Office in Poland). The conurbation's gross regional
product per
capita was above PLN61,847 in 2013 (the seventh-highest among 66
sub-regions,
based on the latest available data), and exceeded the national
average by 43.8%.
Fitch assesses the regulatory regime for Polish LRGs as neutral.
LRGs activities
and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by
the central
administration. Disclosure in the LRGs' accounts is more than
adequate. The main
revenue sources such as income tax revenue, transfers and
subsidies from the
central government are centrally distributed according to a
legally defined
formula, which limits the central government's scope for
discretion.
Local tax rates such as real estate tax, which some LRGs are
entitled to
collect, are capped by the state. This makes LRGs reliant to
some extent on
decisions made by the central government and limits their
revenue-raising
flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the city maintains its
operating margin at
around 15%, accompanied by direct debt being below 50% of
current revenue, on a
sustained basis. However, an upgrade of the IDRs would
additionally rely on the
upgrade of the sovereign ('A-' /Stable), as local and regional
governments
cannot be rated above the sovereign.
Negative rating action could result from a sustained
deterioration of the
operating margin to below 10% or a significant rise in Gdansk's
direct debt,
leading to the city's debt payback ratio exceeding 10 years. Any
negative action
on Poland's ratings will be reflected on Gdansk's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011810
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.