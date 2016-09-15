(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 15 (Fitch) Ocwen Loan Servicing's (Ocwen)
loan modification
activity has roughly doubled beginning in July due to the
implementation of the
Streamline HAMP program, according to Fitch Ratings. Ocwen
expects modification
activity to remain elevated for several months as a result of
the program.
Ocwen expects that the increased cash flow from the successful
modifications
will outweigh the costs of unsuccessful modifications.
Unsuccessful
modifications will have longer liquidation resolution timelines
and likely
higher loss severities than they would have had they not been
included in the
program.
Effective Jan. 1, 2016, the Streamline HAMP program targets
borrowers who meet
basic HAMP eligibility criteria and, among others, those who
have not completed
a HAMP application by the time their loan is 90 days delinquent.
The recent
spike in modifications is the result of converting borrowers to
permanent
modification status that were solicited for the Streamline HAMP
program
beginning in January and have now successfully completed the
three-month trial
period.
Historically, Ocwen's loan modification activity has been higher
than the
industry average for subprime and Alt-A mortgage loans in
private label
securitizations. Additionally, other servicers have shown a more
modest increase
in modification activity related to the Streamline HAMP program.
The Streamline HAMP program is in accordance with Supplemental
Directive 15-06
issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) on July
1, 2015 Making
Home Affordable Program - Streamlined Modification Process.
Supplemental
Directive 15-06 does not apply to mortgage loans that are owned,
securitized or
guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or insured or
guaranteed by the
Veterans Administration, the Department of Agriculture's Rural
Housing Service
or the Federal Housing Administration.
The guidance set forth in Supplemental Directive 15-06 went into
effect Jan. 1,
and allows participating servicers to offer eligible borrowers a
modification
that will:
--Capitalize accrued interest and escrow advances;
--Adjust the interest rate to a fixed amount determined
according to a formula
provided by the Treasury;
--Extend and re-amortize the loan to a 480-month term; and
--If necessary, forbear or forgive a portion of the principal
balance to bring
the post-modification mark-to-market LTV ratio to, or close to,
115%.
The maximum forbearance amount would be 30% of the principal
balance including
the capitalized amounts.
Borrowers who have previously received a permanent HAMP
modification may be
eligible for a new Streamline HAMP modification. The Streamline
HAMP program
includes both owner-occupied and rental properties. Similar to
the HAMP Tier I
and Tier II programs, eligible borrowers must submit an initial
package on or
before Dec. 31, 2016 to be evaluated for the Streamline HAMP
program, and the
effective date of the modification must be on or before Dec. 1,
2017.
Fitch will continue to monitor the effectiveness of Ocwen and
other servicers of
challenged mortgage loans in both government and proprietary
modification
programs. In February of this year, Fitch upgraded Ocwen's U.S.
residential
mortgage servicer ratings to the '3-' level, and revised the
Rating Outlook to
Stable from Positive based on improved governance and
operational controls,
refocus on private label securities (PLS) servicing, and highly
integrated
technology environment. The servicer ratings continue to reflect
Ocwen's high
concentration of off-shore servicing operations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Crowe
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0227
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roelof Slump
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0705
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
