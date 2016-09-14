(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating factors:
The 'AAA' IDR is underpinned by EIB's low risk business
environment, which
translates into a substantial upward adjustment over other
intrinsic factors,
solvency (assessed at 'aa-' under Fitch's methodology) and
liquidity (assessed
at 'aa'). Extraordinary support from shareholders is not a
rating driver, as net
debt is not fully covered by callable capital subscribed by
shareholders, but
provides a backstop against a material weakening of the
intrinsic assessment.
With a banking portfolio (loans, equity participations and
guarantees) of
EUR470bn, EIB is the largest multilateral development bank (MDB)
in the world by
size of operations. Although it predominantly finances the
non-sovereign sector,
we deem EIB's business profile risk as low, given the
institution's large size,
its strategic importance in the financing of the integration of
EU countries and
the high quality of governance.
The bank's operating environment also presents low risk: 94% of
lending
operations was concentrated in the EU at end-2015, and the
average rating of
members states, pro-rated by their share of EIB's capital, was
'AA-' at end-June
2016. Political risk in countries of operations is minimal.
Operational support
provided by countries of operations is very strong. This has
been evidenced not
only by the bank's preferred creditor status, but also by the
capital injection
from all member states to support increased lending.
The bank's strong solvency assessment is driven by the EIB's
very low risk
profile, which has not been affected, in Fitch's view, by the
implementation of
the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI; the "Juncker
Plan") or the
decision of the UK - 8% of total loans - to exit the EU. Credit
risk is very
low, with an average rating of loans of 'BBB+' and an impaired
loan ratio of
0.3% at end-2015. The overall credit quality of EU public and
private borrowers
has improved in the last three years, and the default of Greece
(CCC) has been
temporarily resolved. Loans outside the EU are guaranteed by the
EU.
Overall, sovereign and sovereign guaranteed loans accounted for
29% of the
portfolio at end-2015. Sovereign loans are protected by the
bank's preferred
creditor status, which ensures that EIB will be repaid in
priority in the event
of a sovereign defaulting on its obligation. This was
successfully tested with
EIB not suffering any losses from its exposure to the Greek
state.
Fitch assesses EIB's capitalisation relative to other MDB peers
as moderate. The
bank is one of the least capitalised institutions among MDBs.
Its equity to
adjusted asset ratio was 11.0% at end-2015, although its capital
adequacy ratio,
as computed by the bank under the Basel III approach, neared 24%
due to the low
risk weight of its assets. We expect capitalisation and leverage
to remain
stable in the medium term. No capital increase is scheduled, but
profits are not
distributed, and as the EIB is not subject to taxation, they
result in internal
capital generation that helps support balance sheet growth.
Fitch assesses EIB's
liquidity at 'aa'. Liquidity is sound overall; but EIB's metrics
are not
commensurate with 'aaa' standards, due to its narrower liquidity
buffer (76.5%
of short-term debt at end-2015), although it is enhanced by
access to the
European Central Bank's (ECB) refinancing window.
EIB enjoys strong support from the 28 EU member states. Support
takes the form
of EUR221.6bn callable capital subscribed by member states on
top of their
capital contributions. The average rating of key shareholders
(France, Germany,
Italy and the UK) has decreased to 'AA-' in July 2016, from
'AA', as a result of
Fitch's downgrade of the UK's IDR to 'AA' from 'AA+'. Given
EIB's balance sheet
size, and as illustrated by its statute and its prominence as an
EU institution,
Fitch believes that member states' propensity to support is
strong and provides
a backstop to material downward pressure on the rating. However,
callable
capital does not fully cover net debt at EIB and consequently,
we discount
potential extraordinary support from member state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that EIB's
credit profile will
remain commensurate with the bank's 'AAA' IDR. Downward pressure
on the ratings
would arise from the following factors:
- A material deterioration in capitalisation over the coming
years, related to
higher than expected lending (especially due to the European
Fund for Strategic
Investments) or a steady deterioration in the loan book
portfolio would be
detrimental to the ratings.
- A deterioration of the operating environment of the bank,
potentially caused
by marked weakening of European economies or weakening of
political support for
EU institutions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Growth in lending will be in line with the corporate plan.
- Brexit will not cause a major disruption in EIB's operations.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Long-Term IDRs affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
Market linked securities affirmed at AAAemr
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
