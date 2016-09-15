(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) The Malaysian government's
decision to grant
lending licences to property developers could add to the risks
associated with
rising household debt, says Fitch Ratings. The scheme is likely
to encourage
unregulated lending to households with weak financial profiles,
and could
undermine the strength of the financial system if not
implemented prudently.
Tan Sri Noh Omar, Minister for Urban Wellbeing, Housing and
Local Government,
announced on 8 September that property developers could now
apply to his
ministry for a licence to make housing loans worth of up to 100%
of a property's
value. Mr Noh emphasises that the move will provide an
additional financing
source for borrowers who may not qualify for a bank loan.
Cabinet was briefed on
the programme on 14 September, after some members expressed
reservations. Mr Noh
reported afterwards that he had been asked to adjust the plan to
avoid its
misuse, but it is not being abandoned. Several developers have
already been
given the licence, says Mr Noh.
Lending by property developers will fall outside the purview of
Bank Negara
Malaysia (BNM), which means that it will not be subject to the
same level of
scrutiny, risk management and underwriting standards as lending
by the banks.
The scheme also runs counter to measures introduced by the
central bank over the
last six years to rein in the rise in household debt. In January
2014 BNM banned
the developer interest bearing scheme (DIBS), which allowed
homebuyers to put
down a small amount upfront and pay the rest upon completion.
The programme
appeared to have stoked property speculation. Since 2010, BNM
has also
introduced property gains taxes for properties sold within five
years, raised
the maximum loan-to-value ratio, and reduced the maximum tenure
for residential
mortgages and personal loans.
Fitch believes macro-prudential tightening has been largely
successful.
Household debt growth eased from a peak of 16.8% in 2011 to just
7.3% in 2015 -
the slowest in eight years. The composition of new household
loans has also
improved: lending by the unregulated non-bank sector has cooled
more than
lending by banks, while growth in unsecured consumer loans has
slowed more than
mortgage lending.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/85b457be-d865-4db1-ad78-eea5acc3b63d?src=embe
d"
title="Malaysia HH Debt" width="550" height="736" scrolling="no"
frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
Nevertheless, household debt is still rising and is high by
regional standards,
at around 89% of GDP. Leverage ratios are particularly high
among lower-income
households. For example, those earning less than MYR3,000 per
month have debt
equivalent to around 7x their annual income, compared with 3x
among
higher-income households. It is precisely those households with
weaker financial
profiles and poor access to bank loans that are likely to be
targeted by
developers. Moreover, developers have been told they can charge
interest rates
of up to 12% on loans backed by collateral, and up to 18% on
unsecured loans,
compared with an average home loan rate of around 4.5%. Many
households could
struggle to service loans at such high interest rates.
The systemic risk posed by the scheme will ultimately depend on
the willingness
of property developers to take part, and on the market's
willingness to fund
developers. Large developers are likely to be cautious. They
have no access to
credit bureau data, which will make it difficult to assess the
creditworthiness
of borrowers. Furthermore, their core business has proved
profitable in the last
few years, and any move into lending would leave fewer resources
available for
property development. However, weaker developers could be
tempted to lend in
order to ramp up property sales.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
