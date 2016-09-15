(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nations Trust Bank PLC's (NTB, A(lka)/Stable) proposed Basel II-compliant subordinated debentures of up to LKR5bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)(EXP)'. The proposed debentures will mature in five years and carry fixed and floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. NTB plans to use the proceeds to support its Tier 2 capital base, diversify its funding mix and reduce structural maturity mismatches. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below NTB's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors. NTB's ratings reflect its expanding franchise, improved efficiency and its high and increasing exposure to products and customer segments that are more susceptible to economic cycles. The Outlook is Stable. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with NTB's National Long-Term Ratings. NTB's rating may be upgraded if it demonstrates progress in building a strong commercial banking franchise with enhanced funding stability, improved capitalisation and asset quality levels that are in line with higher-rated banks. An increase in risk appetite and rapid expansion in segments that are susceptible to economic cycles could result in a rating downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Kanishka de Silva Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA Analyst +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 October 2016 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15 July 2016 (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.