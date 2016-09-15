(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on Tai Fung Bank on or about 14 October 2016, which is approximately 30 days from the date of this non-rating action commentary, for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates Tai Fung Bank as follows: -- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable -- Short-Term IDR at 'F2' -- Viability Rating at 'bb+' -- Support Rating at '2' Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating withdrawal of Tai Fung Bank. Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings. Fitch's last rating action for the above referenced entity was on 21 June 2016. The Long-Term IDR was affirmed and the Viability Rating was downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. Contacts: Ng Sing Chan Managing Director Head of Business Origination Asia Pacific Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. +65 6796 7210 singchan.ng@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.