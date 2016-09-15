(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Jiangsu Fang Yang
Group Co., Ltd. (Fang Yang) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned Fang Yang's proposed senior
unsecured US
dollar notes an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The notes will be
issued by
Haichuan International Investment Co., Ltd. and will be
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Fang Yang Commerce Trade Company
Limited (FYCT), a
wholly owned subsidiary of Fang Yang. The notes will be senior
unsecured
obligations of FYCT and also rank pari passu with all other
obligations of FYCT.
In place of a guarantee, Fang Yang has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support
deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to
ensure that FYCT has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as Fang Yang's IDR, given
the strong link
between Fang Yang and FYCT and because the keepwell and
liquidity support deed
and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the
ultimate
responsibility of payment to Fang Yang.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed
and the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention
from Fang Yang to
ensure that FYCT has sufficient funds to honour the debt
obligations. The agency
also believes Fang Yang intends to maintain its reputation and
credit profile in
the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on
its offshore
obligations. Additionally, a default by FYCT could have
significant negative
repercussions on Fang Yang for any future offshore funding.
The final rating on the proposed US dollar notes is contingent
upon the receipt
of final documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Lianyungang Municipality: The ratings of Fang Yang are
credit linked
to, but not equalised with, Fitch's assessment of the
creditworthiness of
Lianyungang Municipality. This is reflected in 100% state
ownership and the
strategic importance of the entity's operation to the
municipality. These
factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support, if
needed.
Therefore, Fang Yang is classified as a credit-linked
public-sector entity under
Fitch's criteria.
Modest Credit Profile of Lianyungang: Lianyungang registered an
economic growth
of 10% in 2015, higher than both the national average of 6.9%
and that of
Jiangsu province at 8.5%. However, Lianyungang ranked 12th out
of 13 prefecture
level municipalities in Jiangsu province in terms of Gross
Regional Product.
Strategic Importance Attribute Midrange: Fang Yang is integrated
into the
National East-Central-West Regional Cooperation Demonstration
Region in
Lianyungang Xuwei New District (XND). Fang Yang plays an
important role in
implementing the blueprint of the Lianyungang municipal
government and the
central government for the district. It is the sole entity
involved in
developing large-scale infrastructure projects, building
affordable housing and
providing ancillary services to resident companies in the XND.
Government Integration Attribute Midrange: Fang Yang has
received government
subsidies and grants of CNY1.7bn since 2009. Both the
Lianyungang municipal
government and Lianyungang XND Management Committee have pledged
to continue
support to Fang Yang to ease debt-servicing pressure, enhance
financial
flexibility and support Fang Yang's capital expenditure in urban
infrastructure
development.
Control Attribute Midrange: Board members are appointed mainly
by the
Lianyungang municipal government, and major projects require the
municipal
government's approval. Fang Yang's financing plan and debt
levels are closely
monitored by the municipality, and the company is required to
report its
operational and financial results to the municipality and
Lianyungang XND
Management Committee on a regular basis.
Weak Financial Profile: As a public-sector entity, Fang Yang
incurred large
capex, negative free cash flow and high leverage over the past
three years.
Large and rising account receivables from contracts with
government entities may
affect Fang Yang's liquidity and project completion. At
end-2015, account
receivables represented 31.1% of its current assets, jumping
from 24.6% in
end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Lianyungang Municipality,
as well as a
stronger and/or more explicit support commitment from the
municipality, may
trigger positive rating action on Fang Yang.
Significant weakening of Fang Yang's strategic importance to the
municipality,
dilution of the municipality's shareholding to below 75%, and/or
reduced
explicit and implicit municipality support, may result in a
downgrade. A
downgrade could also stem from weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the municipality, leading to a deterioration of
the
municipality's budgetary performance.
A rating action on Fang Yang would also lead to similar action
on the rating on
the proposed US dollar notes.
