MOSCOW, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swiss-based holding
company Eurochem Group AG's (EuroChem) and Russia-based JSC MCC
EuroChem's
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook on
both ratings is
Negative. A full list of rating actions is available below.
The Negative Outlook is driven by our expectation that the
company's leverage
will remain well above Fitch's negative rating guidelines in
2016-17 before
gradually moderating to a level more commensurate with the
current rating level.
Higher leverage is largely due to the company implementing capex
for its potash
and ammonia projects at a time of low fertiliser prices.
However, the company's
completion risks under these projects have reduced over the past
year, which
mitigates the temporary deterioration of projected credit
metrics and supports
the rating affirmation.
We expect EuroChem to comply with its financial covenants (net
debt/EBITDA below
3x), which at 30 June 2016 remained at 2.4x. Headroom is limited
but remains
manageable as the company will, in case of need, reduce its
covenanted debt
through more loans from the shareholder or working capital
optimisation, such as
receivables factoring. Unless the company manages to receive
substantial
shareholder loans with equity-like features, its leverage is
likely to come
under additional pressure and may prompt a downgrade.
EuroChem is Russia's large fertiliser producer with robust
diversification
across products. Its business profile will be further enhanced
by upcoming
potash projects, which are forecast to come on stream from late
2017 to 2018 and
be within the first quartile of the global potash cost curve.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage under Pressure from Capex
Management is committed to the VolgaKaliy and Usolskiy potash
projects, which
aim to commence operations in late 2017 to early 2018, targeting
at 2.3mtpa of
potash capacity each once they ramp up during the next several
years. These are
estimated to have a first-quartile position on the global potash
cost curve,
will more than cover EuroChem's internal potash needs and
provide it with
diversification into all three major nutrients (nitrogen,
phosphates and
potash).
EuroChem's high capital intensity and low fertiliser prices are
pushing the
company's leverage above our negative rating action triggers. We
expect the
company's fund from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to
exceed 4x in 2016,
before gradually declining to 3.5x in 2018 and to just below 3x
by 2019. This is
worse than our expectations behind our previous rating action in
January 2016
(2.8x in 2016; 3.1x in 2018), mainly on lower projected
fertiliser prices.
However, the company's improving business profile, to an extent,
offsets the
higher debt burden.
Low Prices Hit 2016 Results
In 1H16 EuroChem's reported EBITDA fell 26% to USD586m, as
realised fertiliser
prices fell 30% yoy. To some extent lower prices were offset by
the rouble
weakening by 18% over the same period, as the company's costs
are predominantly
rouble-pegged. We expect EuroChem's EBITDA to be around USD1bn
in 2016 (-29%
yoy), before increasing to USD1.2bn in 2018 and USD1.5bn in 2019
on the start-up
and ramp-up of its new potash projects, and aided by fertiliser
price recovery
in the single-digits.
Strong Business Fundamentals
EuroChem has a strong presence in European and CIS fertiliser
markets (58% of
2015 sales) and ranks as the seventh-largest fertiliser player
by total nutrient
capacity in EMEA. EuroChem's Russian-based self-sufficient
nitrogen and
phosphate production assets have moved to the first quartile of
the global cash
cost curves following the recent depreciation of the rouble.
The company has access to the premium European compound
fertiliser market with
its own production capacities in Antwerp (Belgium), trademarks
and distribution
network. This, as well as strong EBITDA margins of around 30%,
gives EuroChem a
rating of 'BBB-', before typically applying the two-notch
corporate governance
discount to Russian corporates that results in the current 'BB'.
Weak Fertiliser Pricing
Pricing across all nutrients came under pressure during 2015-16
and is being
impacted by cheaper gas and energy, high fertiliser stocks, weak
demand on the
back of a low grain price environment, and new capacity entering
the markets.
Fitch forecasts this weak pricing environment will remain over
the next three
years with potash being the last to see a recovery, in turn
placing pressure on
earnings of EuroChem and its forthcoming projects. Rouble
depreciation has,
however, helped maintain margins as revenues are
dollar-denominated while costs
are mainly rouble-linked.
Project Financing Facilities Consolidated
EuroChem has successfully procured project financing for its
Usolskiy Potash
project and its Baltic ammonia project. Even though the
financing is specific to
the projects and has non-recourse features that separate it from
EuroChem's
other outstanding debt, Fitch continues to consolidate the
projects and the
financing within EuroChem's overall leverage metrics. This is
due to the
strategic importance of the projects to the company's future
operational profile
and the inclusion of a cross default clause within the group's
financing
agreements. If the projects were de-consolidated, EuroChem's
projected leverage
would be lower, at 3.4x in 2016, and falling to around 2x by
2018-19.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Fertiliser prices to fall 25%-35% in 2016, with nitrogen and
phosphate
fertilisers recovering in single-digit levels from 2017 and
potash remaining
flat over the next two years;
- Post-2016 sales volumes up, starting from 2018-2019 as Baltic
ammonia and
potash capacities commence and ramp up;
- USD/RUB to rise towards 57 in 2019 from 69 in 2016;
- Capex/sales to peak at around 30% in 2016-2017 before
normalising towards
nearly 20%;
- No dividends over the next three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Successful completion of one of the ongoing potash projects
resulting in an
enhanced operational profile, coupled with FFO adjusted net
leverage falling
below 3x.
In case the projects are delayed and the company's business
profile does not
improve, we expect EuroChem to maintain its FFO adjusted net
leverage at below
2.5x through the cycle to be in line with the 'BB' rating;
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Continued aggressive capex or shareholder distributions
translating into FFO
adjusted net leverage not trending towards 3x (assuming enhanced
business
profile as evidenced by the start-up of at least one potash
project), or towards
2.5x (assuming project delays and lack of further business
diversification) by
2019
- Protracted pricing pressure or double-digit cost inflation in
2016 leading to
an EBITDAR margin being sustained below 20% (2016E: 28%)
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Manageable
At end-1H16, EuroChem's cash and short-term deposits (USD326m),
and committed
credit lines (around USD320m) were not enough to cover
short-term debt,
including derivatives (USD853m). In addition, we expect EuroChem
to generate
negative free cash flow in 2016-17, which are, however, fully
covered by
EuroChem's further utilisation of committed project finance
facilities.
Despite tightened liquidity we see the refinancing risk as
manageable as the
company has a number of options to finance the liquidity gap,
such as raising a
subordinated shareholder loan (up to USD1bn is available
according to the
framework facility agreement signed with AIM Capital SE in
September 2016),
accessing Russian banks that continue to be supportive of large
corporate
borrowers, or issuing bonds.
Limited Subordination Risk
We expect EuroChem's ratio of prior-ranking debt (including bank
debt guaranteed
by operating subsidiaries, secured debt and, potentially,
factored
receivables)-to-EBITDA to fall to below 2.2x by end-2016 and
well below 2x by
end-2017 from the current peak of 2.3x. This will be driven by
project financing
debt substituting maturing prior-ranking debt and alongside
EBITDA growth.
We normally consider notching down the senior unsecured rating
relative to the
IDR when the ratio of prior-ranking debt to EBITDA exceeds
2x-2.5x. We do not
notch down EuroChem's senior unsecured rating at present, based
on our
projection of a falling share of prior-ranking debt in its
capital structure.
However, we may consider subordination in future if the capital
structure does
not change in line with our expectations.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
JSC MCC EuroChem:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Negative
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Local currency senior unsecured rating (domestic bonds):
affirmed at 'BB'
National long-term unsecured rating (domestic bonds): affirmed
at 'AA-(rus)'
EuroChem Group AG:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
Negative
EuroChem Global Investments Limited:
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating on loan participation
notes: affirmed
at 'BB'
