(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAOLO/BOGOTA, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro's (ERio) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'C' from 'B-'. The agency has also downgraded the Long-Term
National Scale
rating to 'C(bra)' from 'BB-(bra). See the full list of ratings
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade to 'C' from 'B-' indicates that the state has
entered again into a
grace or cure period following the non-payment of a financial
obligation with
another multilateral institution, and Fitch expects this process
to be
recurrent. The 'C' rating also reflects exceptionally high
levels of credit
risk.
Fitch acknowledges that ERio has not performed many financial
obligations in the
period between May 2016 and mid-September 2016 with both
federative and
multilateral institutions amounting over US160 million. Fitch
does not expect
ERio to have the financial or fiscal capacity nor willingness to
honor future
debt service commitments due in the last quarter of 2016,
especially to other
multilateral and commercial institutions.
Fitch also recognizes that none of the financial obligations
listed above have
experienced a default, because the National Treasury of Brazil
(NTB) has covered
ERio's debt service during the grace period as per each
individual guarantee
contract.
Following the payment, the NTB enters in a recovery procedure
with ERio. The
Treasury accesses the collateral agreed upon in each individual
guarantee
contract with ERio such as the collection of proprietary taxes
such as ICMS or
IPI Export among others, and Constitutional Transfers such as
FPE.
The liquidity position of the State of Rio de Janeiro has been
deteriorating
very fast in recent months. Its operating margins are negative,
one reason why
the administration had to resort to nonrecurring revenues to
cover operating
expenditures. Recently, ERio and many other Brazilian
subnationals received a
bail-out of the debt service they have with the Federal
Government until 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Guaranteed Debt: Fitch does not expect ERio to enter into
default, since
virtually all debt is guaranteed by the Federal Government. The
small amount of
unsecured debt is against Federal Institutions and could be
renegotiated under
more favorable conditions.
Recovery in Financial Performance: Once ERio's fiscal and
financial performance
recovers and it is able to honor its committed financial
obligations in due time
with no external aid, the Fitch will revise its ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are sensitive to:
--The high level of sovereign support for ERio, given that the
state's most
relevant
creditor is the Federal Government who also guarantees all
external debt.
Fitch has downgraded the following actions:
State of Rio de Janeiro:
-- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'C' from 'B-';
-- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'C' from 'B';
-- Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'C' from 'B-';
-- Short-Term Local Currency IDR to 'C' from 'B';
-- Long-Term National to 'C(bra)' from 'BB-(bra)';
-- Short-Term National rating to 'C(bra)' from 'B(bra)'.
