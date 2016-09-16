(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its
peer review of
five rated large community banks. The following banks were
reviewed as part of
Fitch's Community Banks Peer Group: Central Pacific Financial
Corp. (CPF),
Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU), CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF),
First Midwest
Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI), and Independent Bank Corp. (INDB).
Fitch revised ratings and Rating Outlook for CPF. All other
ratings and outlooks
were affirmed and maintained, respectively, for the remaining
banks in the peer
group. For a complete list of rating actions, please see the
separate and
related press releases published today for each bank listed
above.
CPF's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating
(VR) were
upgraded to 'BBB-/bbb-' from 'BB+/bb+' and its Short-Term IDR
was upgraded to
'F3' from 'B'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable
from Positive. The
upgrade reflects CPF's revised risk appetite, its improved risk
management
framework, and asset quality metrics that are in line with
investment grade
rated peers. Fitch also anticipates that the company will
achieve some
additional improvement in core earnings, though earnings are
likely to remain on
the lower end of the peer group.
Fitch's Community Bank Peer Group is mostly defined by banks
with less than $10
billion in assets that typically operate in a limited number of
geographic
markets and product segments. In general, these banks are
conservative,
traditional on balance-sheet lenders for local communities.
Community banks typically lag larger peer groups in
diversification, both on a
product/revenue and geographic basis. As such, community banks
are generally
more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as a regional
economic shock or the
default of a large borrower. The majority of banks within this
group have branch
networks which reside in contiguously located counties and are
typically in
three or fewer states. Fitch believes these factors limit the
group's ratings to
'BBB+' and below.
The institutions in Fitch's Community Bank Peer Group tend to
have business
models that are relatively more reliant on spread income from
lending and
investments. On average, non-interest income continues to
represent less than
25% of total revenues within the community bank group while
larger banks
generate over 35% of revenue from non-interest income. Despite
this challenge,
earnings for the community bank peer group have generally been
good, with an
average return on assets (ROA) of nearly 1% in the first quarter
of 2016 (1Q16),
similar to the average ROA for the large regional banks peer
group. Earnings
have benefitted from low loan loss provisions, as asset quality
has continued to
improve for the group. Going forward, Fitch expects a modest
increase in
provisioning as asset quality reverts to longer term historical
averages.
Growth is an important aspect of Fitch's assessment of bank risk
appetites under
the Global Bank Rating Criteria. Loan growth above underlying
economic growth
can indicate a build-up of potential risks, loosened
underwriting standards, or
expansion into new products or markets. In Fitch's view, growth
is currently a
key constraint on the credit profiles of the broader large U.S.
community
banking sector (defined as banks with $3 billion to $10 billion
of assets).
Within this group, Fitch has observed median double-digit loan
growth for
several years, with particularly high growth in the
construction, multi-family,
non-owner occupied commercial real estate, and auto lending
categories.
Additionally, Fitch remains concerned about the smaller banks'
exposure to
commercial and industrial (C&I) lending. This generally
represents a relatively
new asset class and some institutions may not have the requisite
back-office
infrastructure or experience to adequately identify, monitor and
mitigate any
ensuing credit risk. C&I has been a significant area of growth
for the community
bank peer group, with average C&I loan balances growing by 8.7%
in 2015 and 9.8%
in the first half of 2016. While Fitch generally views loan
portfolio
diversification (by both asset class and geography) a positive
for banks, growth
C&I lending is viewed with caution, especially given current
interest rate
levels and the amount of competition surrounding this lending
space.
Fitch continues to anticipate a higher level merger and
acquisition (M&A)
activity in the broader community banking sector (assets under
$10 billion) than
at larger institutions, driven by several key factors. For
smaller community
banks (assets under $1 billion), a combination of fatigue from
regulatory
measures and stagnant returns may lead banks to combine with
in-market peers.
For larger community banks that are approaching $10 billion in
assets, Fitch
believes deal activity will be driven by the desire to offset
the additional
regulatory requirements associated with crossing $10 billion
with additional
scale. Following FMBI's acquisition of Standard Bancshares, it
has now crossed
the $10 billion asset mark, with CVBF and CBU the next most
likely in the
community bank peer group to cross.
Fitch generally believes that the community bank group is
reasonably well
capitalized relative to its range of ratings. However, Fitch
will continue to
monitor and potentially take action on banks that manage capital
at more
aggressive levels, particularly if this comes in response to
above average loan
growth.
The community bank group's funding profile is considered a
rating strength due
these banks' strong levels of core deposits which are stable and
sticky.
Although community banks are not typically price leaders for
either loans or
deposits, most hold good market positions in their respective
footprints.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes that the groups' market share
positions could be
challenged should loan demand pick and competition for deposits
intensifies,
particularly under a rising rate scenario and with larger banks
needing to
comply with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) which makes
retail deposits all
the more attractive.
