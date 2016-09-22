(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Maybank Indonesia Finance's (MIF,
AA+(idn)/Stable) proposed
rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche III 2016 of up to IDR1.5trn
a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)'.
The bonds, which will be issued under MIF's bond programme, will
have a maturity
of up to five years. Proceeds from the issue will be used to
support the
company's growth.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The bonds are rated at the same level as MIF's National
Long-Term Ratings in
accordance with Fitch criteria.
The ratings are driven by Fitch's view that MIF's parent, PT
Bank Maybank
Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable), would
provide timely
support to its subsidiary, if needed. MIF plays an important
role in expanding
its parent's consumer business in Indonesia.
Fitch views MIF as a strategically important subsidiary of
Maybank Indonesia
because of their strong linkages. This is evident from the
parent's full
ownership and name sharing with its subsidiary, strong
operational alignment,
funding support and the significant contribution MIF makes to
its parent's loan
portfolio. The ratings of Maybank Indonesia are in turn driven
by strong support
from its parent, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; A-/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings on the debt issue will move in tandem with any
changes to MIF's
National Long-Term Rating. A significant dilution in ownership
by the parent or
perceived weakening of support for MIF would exert downward
pressure on MIF's
ratings, including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades.
However, Fitch
sees this prospect as remote due to MIF's strategic role in
expanding its
parent's business in Indonesia's consumer finance market.
Rating upside could arise if Fitch were to perceive MIF as a
core subsidiary of
Maybank Indonesia. This would likely result in an equalisation
of MIF's ratings
with its parent's national ratings, based on Fitch criteria.
This could occur if
there is evidence of stronger integration between parent and
subsidiary and a
higher contribution to the parent's assets and income on a
sustainable basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 April 2016
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com






