(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT Maybank Indonesia Finance's (MIF, AA+(idn)/Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche III 2016 of up to IDR1.5trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)'. The bonds, which will be issued under MIF's bond programme, will have a maturity of up to five years. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support the company's growth. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The bonds are rated at the same level as MIF's National Long-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. The ratings are driven by Fitch's view that MIF's parent, PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable), would provide timely support to its subsidiary, if needed. MIF plays an important role in expanding its parent's consumer business in Indonesia. Fitch views MIF as a strategically important subsidiary of Maybank Indonesia because of their strong linkages. This is evident from the parent's full ownership and name sharing with its subsidiary, strong operational alignment, funding support and the significant contribution MIF makes to its parent's loan portfolio. The ratings of Maybank Indonesia are in turn driven by strong support from its parent, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; A-/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT The ratings on the debt issue will move in tandem with any changes to MIF's National Long-Term Rating. A significant dilution in ownership by the parent or perceived weakening of support for MIF would exert downward pressure on MIF's ratings, including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote due to MIF's strategic role in expanding its parent's business in Indonesia's consumer finance market. Rating upside could arise if Fitch were to perceive MIF as a core subsidiary of Maybank Indonesia. This would likely result in an equalisation of MIF's ratings with its parent's national ratings, based on Fitch criteria. This could occur if there is evidence of stronger integration between parent and subsidiary and a higher contribution to the parent's assets and income on a sustainable basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6807 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 April 2016 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria -- Effective 4/28/2015 to 7/15/2016 (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.