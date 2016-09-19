(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bimputh Finance PLC's (Bimputh) National Long-Term Rating at 'BB(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bimputh's rating reflects its relatively small-but-evolving franchise and high risk appetite stemming from its predominant microfinancing exposure. The rating also reflects pressure on the company's capitalisation stemming from its above-average loan growth and limited funding diversity due to heavy wholesale-funding reliance. Bimputh's microfinancing exposure remained high at 77% at end-June 2016, which Fitch sees as risky due to the segment's susceptibility to economic cycles. The company manages this exposure through product structuring, regular collections of dues and close interaction with borrowers. Exposure to non-microfinancing loans has increased following expansion of corporate and personal loans. The company's reported six-month NPL ratio had increased slightly to 1.0% by end-June 2016, from 0.8% at end-March 2016. Fitch calculates this ratio at a higher 2.5% if the facility to Sevanagala Sugar Industries Limited (SSIL; an entity within the Daya Group that was expropriated by the government in November 2011) is considered as a NPL. However, the ratio, even when including SSIL, is in line with similarly rated peers. Bimputh's Fitch Core Capital had declined to 18.2% by end-June 2016, from 21.8% at end-March 2015, and its Tier I regulatory capital ratio had also declined to 16.1%, from 21.6% at end-March 2015. The decline in the ratio was due to rapid loan growth. High yields on microfinancing have supported the company's high profitability, with a return on assets of 7.8% at end-June 2016. Fitch believes continued high capital consumption could lead to further deterioration in capital ratios if internal capital generation proves insufficient or if there are no capital injections. The company's deposit franchise remains weaker than that of its peers, and its deposit base is highly concentrated. The contribution from deposits to Bimputh's funding mix remained at 30% at end-June 2016, and Fitch believes the company is likely to rely on more borrowings to finance its loan-book growth in the medium term. However, Bimputh has access to unutilised funding lines from local financial institutions, and has sourced medium-term funding from foreign financial institutions. RATING SENSITIVITIES An improvement in Bimputh's franchise, while sustaining credit metrics similar to higher-rated peers, and a moderating risk appetite could be positive for its rating. Aggressive loan growth that increases capital-impairment risks, either through greater unprovided NPLs or a continued deterioration in capitalisation, could lead to a downgrade of Bimputh's rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala ,CFA Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.