SYDNEY, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ANZ Bank
New Zealand's
(ANZNZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2016-1 EUR1bn mortgage covered
bonds a rating of
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due in
September 2023 and
benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ANZNZ's Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap of 3 notches and the asset percentage (AP)
that Fitch relies
on in its analysis being the highest nominal AP in last 12
months at 71.3%. This
provides more protection than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of
89.5%. The Outlook
on the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZNZ's
IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5% corresponds to a breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) of 11.7%, which is lower than the 12.4% published in July
2016. The change
is due to improved asset and liability mismatches after the new
issuance, with
the weighted-average residual life of the assets at 12.2 years
and the
liabilities increasing to 3.3 years, reducing the asset disposal
loss component
to 13% from 15.2%. The credit loss component remained stable at
5.2%.
The stressed cash flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by
4.6%, a lower positive effect than previously, due to updated
prepayment
assumptions for New Zealand reducing the excess spread modelled
by Fitch for the
programme. The breakeven AP considers whether timely payments
are met in an 'AA'
scenario and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91%
in an 'AAA'
scenario.
The cover pool consisted of 58,375 loans secured by
first-ranking mortgages of
New Zealand residential properties as at end-July 2016, with a
total outstanding
balance of NZD10.4bn. The cover pool's weighted-average
loan/value ratio was
54.6% and the weighted-average seasoning of the loans was 28.3
months. The cover
pool includes loans linked to flexi-loans (an at-call secured
line of credit)
and short-dated bullet loans, which in Fitch's opinion,
increases the
portfolio's credit risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any
of the following
occur: ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited 's IDR is downgraded by
three notches; the
D-Cap falls by three notches; or the AP that Fitch takes into
account in our
analysis rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP,
which maintains the
covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sambit Agasti
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ANZ
Bank New Zealand
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
