(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Changchun Urban
Development & Investment Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd's (CCDG)
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR to
'BBB' from 'BBB+' following a review of Changchun Municipality.
The Outlooks are
Stable. Fitch has also assigned CCDG's USD400m senior unsecured
bonds due March
2021 a final 'BBB'.
The notes were issued by Chang Development International
Limited, a wholly owned
subsidiary of CCDG. CCDG has provided a guarantee to the notes.
The assignment
of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming
to information
already received. The bonds are rated at the same level as
CCDG's IDR, as the
guarantee structure transfers the ultimate responsibility of
payment to CCDG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Links with Changchun: CCDG's ratings are credit-linked
with that of
China's north-eastern city of Changchun. This is reflected in
the company's full
municipality ownership, strong municipal oversight of its
financials and
operations, integration with the municipality's general account
and strategic
importance of CCDG's operation with that of Changchun. These
factors suggest a
strong likelihood of CCDG receiving extraordinary support from
the municipality,
if needed.
Changchun's Weaker Fiscal Performance: Changchun's economy has
been affected by
the rebalancing of the national economy and experienced a
downturn in 2015. The
city's fiscal performance weakened following the economic
downturn, especially
the manufacturing industry. However, in 2016 the city's fiscal
performance
stabilised and it expects to receive substantial national level
support under
the National Development Reform Commission's northeast provinces
revitalisation
programme for 2016-2018. Also fiscal transfers from upper-level
government have
mitigated the negative effect from the economic slowdown and
moderately high
tax-supported municipal debts.
Strategic Importance Remains Strong: CCDG is Changchun
Municipality's largest
integrated platform and strategic arm. The municipality uses the
company to
develop key infrastructure projects, ranging from primary
land-development to
building affordable public housing and providing water supply
and sewage
treatment. CCDG has an important role in implementing the city's
development
blueprint, which is drawn up by the municipality.
Strong Municipal Integration: The Changchun Municipality has
merged its major
urban development companies and water-supply company into CCDG
since its
establishment in 2013. The municipality is also committed to
providing CCDG with
CNY9bn per year through the official purchase of - or subsidies
for - CCDG's
underground pipeline services and around CNY120m in annual water
supply
subsidies. Fitch believes CCDG's debt will be ultimately
serviced by the
municipal government via subsidies and capital injections.
Tight Control and Supervision: CCDG's board members are
appointed by Changchun
and the company's major projects need municipal approval. CCDG
says the
municipality closely monitors its financing plan and
indebtedness and it is
required to regularly report operational and financial results.
Modest Credit Profile: CCDG's financial profile has been
characterised by large
capex, negative FCF and high leverage over the previous three
years. Fitch
believes this trend will continue in the medium-term, driven by
ongoing
infrastructure development in Changchun. Fitch expects CCDG to
continue
receiving subsidies or capital injections from the municipality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of Changchun and a
stronger or more
explicit commitment of support from the municipality may trigger
positive rating
action on CCDG.
A significant weakening of CCDG's strategic importance to the
municipality,
dilution of Changchun's shareholding or reduced municipality
support may result
in a downgrade. A downgrade may also stem from the
municipality's weaker fiscal
performance or increased indebtedness that leads to
deterioration in its
creditworthiness.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011972
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.