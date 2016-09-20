(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The ratings
on Singapore's senior unsecured local-currency bonds are also
affirmed at 'AAA'.
The Outlooks on Singapore's Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The
Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Singapore's high per capita income levels,
strong governance
indicators, exceptionally strong external balance sheet and
robust fiscal
framework, which are balanced against its high degree of
vulnerability to shocks
because of the economy's significant trade dependence and a
financial sector
that is highly integrated with the rest of the world.
Fitch has revised down its growth forecast for Singapore for
2016 to 1.8% from
its earlier forecast of 2.1% and expects growth to only recover
gradually to 2%
by 2018. Nevertheless, real GDP growth over the five years
ending 2016 is
projected to average 3.1% as against the 'AAA' median of 2%. The
downward
revision is primarily on account of weaker external demand,
accompanied by the
ongoing adjustment of the economy under the government's
economic transformation
programme.
Fiscal finances are a credit strength. The authorities are
targeting a budget
surplus of 0.8% of GDP for 2016 against a deficit of 1.2% for
2015. While
government spending is expected to increase in 2016, this will
be more than
offset by a higher contribution from investment income. Fiscal
discipline
remains underpinned by a constitutional mandate that requires
the government to
run a balanced fiscal position, on average, during its term.
Gross general
government debt (excluding debt held by the state pension fund)
was estimated by
Fitch to be 42.2% of GDP at end-2015.Debt is not for fiscal
funding purposes but
to develop the local bond market. The sovereign has no
foreign-currency debt.
Singapore's external balance sheet remains exceptionally strong.
Sovereign net
foreign assets are forecast at just below 90% of GDP at
end-2016, far above the
'AAA' median of 6.4%. Singapore does not disclose the overall
size of its
external assets, notably those of GIC Private Limited (GIC), a
sovereign wealth
fund. GIC mentions that it manages "over USD100bn" of assets,
but Fitch believes
the number to be significantly higher. Fitch bases its credit
assessment on
publicly disclosed information (including the assets managed by
the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Temasek) and believes that this
information is
sufficient to support the rating of 'AAA'.
Large current-account surpluses, which averaged about 18% of GDP
over 2012-2016,
support Singapore's external finances. Fitch projects a
current-account surplus
of around 19% of GDP in 2016, far higher than the 'AAA' median
of 6.2% of GDP.
Over the medium term, Fitch expects Singapore's current-account
surplus to
decline, due to lower savings related to an ageing population.
Implementation of the government's economic transformation
programme, which aims
to reduce dependence on low-cost imported labour and raise
productivity,
continues. Fitch believes that this is an ambitious programme
and that the
transition would be challenging. An ageing population,
participation in the
labour force by foreigners and increasing income inequality
remain important
political issues, although currently we do not see these as
posing a risk to
political stability.
High per capita income and a favourable investment climate,
which is stronger
than that of many 'AAA' rated peers, continue to support the
rating. Singapore
is at the top of the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Singapore a score equivalent to
a rating of
'AA+' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- External Finances: +1 notch to reflect Singapore's very strong
net external
creditor position.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
-A severe regional or global economic shock on a scale that
would significantly
impair the sovereign's balance sheet. By implication, this would
have to be more
severe than the global shock of 2008-2009.
-A severe banking system crisis could have a major spillover
into the economy
because of the large size of the banking sector. By implication,
this would have
to be more severe than the global shock of 2008-2009
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook
