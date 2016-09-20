(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Voya
Financial, Inc.'s
(Voya) senior debt rating at 'BBB', and junior subordinated debt
rating at
'BB+'. The Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the U.S.
operating
entities have also been affirmed at 'A'. A complete list of
ratings follows at
the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is
Stable.
The affirmation reflects Voya's balance sheet strength and ample
debt servicing
capacity. Voya's ratings also reflect the large-scale and solid
business profile
in retirement, employee benefits and universal life markets,
improved operating
performance within its core businesses, and conservative
investment portfolio.
Offsetting these positives are the challenges related to the
run-off of Voya's
$34 billion closed-block variable annuity (VA) book and ongoing
headwinds
associated with the low rate environment, which negatively
impacts earnings and
reserve adequacy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
During the first half of 2016 (IH16), Voya reported pre-tax
operating income of
$405 million and an operating return on equity (ROE) of 5.7%.
Adjusted pre-tax
operating income for the ongoing business was down 14% during
that time period
due to lower alternative investment income, lower fee income in
the
recordkeeping and full service businesses, the impact of the
continued low
interest rate environment on reinvestment rates, and higher
operating expenses
as a result of the company's strategic investment program. Voya
will be making
incremental investments of $350 million over the next four years
designed to
increase growth and reduce costs.
While Voya expects operating income to improve, operating ROE
will continue to
be impacted by the significant amount of capital supporting the
closed-block VA
and individual life business. Fitch expects a sustained low
interest rate
environment will create headwinds and could affect Voya's
ability to
meaningfully improve earnings.
GAAP adjusted operating earnings-based interest coverage was
5.5x in 1H16, down
from 7.0x in full-year 2015. Based on estimated ordinary
statutory dividend
capacity of $867 billion in 2016, Fitch estimates Voya's
statutory interest
coverage will be approximately 4.9x in 2016, down from 5.8x in
2015. This is in
excess of Fitch's median ratio guideline of 3x for an 'A' rated
company. Cash
and short-term investments at the holding company were $722
million at June 30,
2016, in excess of management's target of 24 months liquidity,
or roughly $450
million.
At June 30, 2016, financial leverage was 22.9%, below
management's stated
long-term target of 25% and below Fitch's median guideline of
28% for Voya's
current rating. Fitch believes the quality of the company's
common equity is
better than peer averages, with minimal exposure to goodwill and
other
intangibles.
Fitch considers Voya's aggregate capitalization, including
captives, to be
strong for the current rating level. The consolidated risk-based
capital (RBC)
ratio for the company's U.S. insurance subsidiaries was
estimated at 461% at
June 30, 2016. Fitch expects reported RBC to remain in the 425%
- 450% range
over the intermediate term driven by improved statutory
operating performance
offset by distributions to the holding company. Fitch views
Voya's share
repurchase program as a more prudent use of excess capital than
acquisitions or
rapid growth. Fitch's expectation is that share repurchase will
be funded
through operating earnings and will not result in a material
increase in
financial leverage or deterioration in subsidiary
capitalization.
Fitch's key rating concerns include the challenges related to
the run-off of
Voya's $34 billion closed-block VA book, particularly in a
tail-risk scenario.
Fitch notes as positive that the company has utilized dynamic
and macro hedging
to mitigate the statutory capital impact associated with changes
in the equity
markets and/or interest rates. However, policyholder behavior
assumptions cannot
be hedged and therefore remain a risk. At June 30, 2016, Voya
had $6.8 billion
in reserves and capital supporting the closed-block VA book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Continued growth in operating profitability which leads to an
improvement in
operating ROE to over 11%;
--Sustained maintenance of GAAP adjusted operating
earnings-based interest
coverage of more than 10x;
--Private sale of closed-block book at good value with boost to
capitalization
and reduction in volatility and risk;
--Reported RBC above 450%, and financial leverage below 20%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A decline in reported RBC below 375%;
--Financial leverage exceeding 30%;
--Significant adverse operating results which leads to GAAP
adjusted operating
earnings-based interest coverage below 6x;
--Sustained decline in operating ROE below 6%;
--Material reserve charges required in its insurance/variable
annuity books.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Voya Financial, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--5.5% senior notes due July 15, 2022 at 'BBB';
--2.9% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2018 at 'BBB';
--3.65% senior notes due June 15, 2026 at 'BBB';
--5.7% senior notes due July 15, 2043 at 'BBB';
--4.8% senior notes due June 15, 2046 at 'BBB';
--5.65% fixed-to-floating junior subordinated notes due May 15,
2053 at 'BB+'.
Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company
Voya Insurance and Annuity Company
ReliaStar Life Insurance Company
ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York
Security Life of Denver Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Equitable of Iowa Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'.
Equitable of Iowa Companies Capital Trust II
--8.424% Trust Preferred Stock at 'BB+'.
Peachtree Corners Funding Trust
--$500 million of 3.976% pre-capitalized trust securities due
2025 at 'BBB'.
Voya Holdings Inc.
--7.25% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2023 at 'A+';
--7.625% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2026 at 'A+';
--6.97% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2036 at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
