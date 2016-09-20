(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GAFLL's ratings reflect the company's strong risk-adjusted
capitalization,
strong operating performance, and high credit quality investment
portfolio. The
rating also reflects the company's rapid growth in recent years,
the relatively
short operating history under the larger organization,
challenging operating
environment, and somewhat limited access to external equity
capital given its
status as a privately held company.
The revision of the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable
reflects Fitch's
improved business profile given the company's successful
execution on the
Forethought and Accordia acquisitions and view that continued
strong
capitalization and strong operating performance could result in
an upgrade of
the company's rating over the next 24 months.
GAFG began as a niche provider of block-type reinsurance in 2004
and has grown
quickly primarily through acquisitions of Forethought Financial
Group and the
former Aviva USA's life insurance business in 2013 and 2014.
GAFG has had a
relatively short operating history under the larger organization
but the company
has been able to build a strong retail operation with strong
direct sales of
annuities and life in addition to its block reinsurance
business. The retail
annuities and life businesses have provided revenue and earnings
diversity and
consistency to the institutional block reinsurance business,
where flows can be
lumpy.
Fitch views GAFG's capitalization as strong and in line with
rating
expectations. RBC for Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance
Co. (CALIC), one
of GAFG's main subsidiaries, was 458% at year-end 2015. GAFG
targets a
consolidated RBC of 400% under a stressed scenario. GAFG's PRISM
capital model
score is 'Strong', which is consistent with insurance companies
rated in the 'A'
category. Global Atlantic Re (GA Re) had Bermuda statutory
capital of $573
million at year-end 2015, which is well in excess of statutory
requirements.
GAFG's financial leverage was moderate at 18% and 17% as of
year-end 2015 and Q2
2016 respectively. The company's total financing and commitments
(TFC) ratio is
considered above average at 1.1x as of year-end 2015, driven
primarily by
funding arrangements for universal life excess reserves.
GAFG generated strong profitability as measured by return on
equity (ROE) and
assets. Operating ROE was 15% at both year-end 2015 and
first-half 2016. Strong
sales in annuities and good results in life insurance and
reinsurance, along
with stable performance of the in-force business, have
contributed to strong
operating performance of the company.
Profitability is still expected to be strong for the rating with
GAAP ROE
expected in the 12% to 15% range for 2016 as GAFG continues to
benefit from
stable in-force business, greater economies of scale, and focus
on growth in
certain distribution channels. Fitch will continue to monitor
operating results
to ensure that new sales profitability is maintained and
commensurate with
growth.
Fitch views GAFG's debt service capabilities as strong for its
rating given the
company's GAAP interest coverage of 14x in 2015. The majority of
GAFG's debt is
attributed to the company's revolving bank facility and, as
such, the debt is
shorter-term relative to peers. GAFG's primary sources for debt
service are cash
at the holding company, which was approximately $134 million at
year-end 2015,
interest from intercompany surplus notes, and dividends from
Bermuda-based
subsidiary GA Re and CALIC.
GAFG's investment portfolio is considered to be of high quality
as the company
invests primarily in investment-grade bonds, with moderate
exposure to
commercial mortgages and limited exposure to common stock and
alternative
assets. GAFG's risky asset ratio increased to 43% as of year-end
2015 compared
to 18% in the prior year due to an increase in below-investment
grade bonds as
well as an increase in lower rated commercial mortgage loans.
The company's
risky asset ratio remains well below the life industry average
of 80% as of
year-end 2015. GAFG's credit-related impairments for 2015 have
been low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a rating upgrade
include:
--An improved business profile of the company as evidenced by
further seasoning
of the business and strong sustained profitability;
--Maintain strong capitalization and leverage which includes RBC
above 400%, a
PRISM capital model score of 'Strong', or financial leverage
below 25%;
--GAAP based interest coverage above 10x on an operating income
basis;
--Continued low credit related investment losses.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A decline in capitalization and leverage which includes RBC
below 350%, a
PRISM capital model score below 'Strong', or financial leverage
above 30%;
--ROE declining to below 10% for four consecutive quarters;
--Decline in GAAP interest coverage ratio to below 8x on an
operating income
basis.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following rating:
Global Atlantic Financial Life Limited
--IDR at 'BBB'.
