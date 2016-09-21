(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Taishin
Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TFHC) and its subsidiaries, Taishin
International
Bank (TIB) and Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. (TSS). The Outlooks
on all three
entities are Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The affirmation of TFHC is in line with the rating action on its
principal
banking subsidiary - TIB. TFHC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is rated
one-notch below that of TIB to reflect Fitch's view that TFHC
may have a higher
appetite for leverage and its double leverage ratio (DLR) could
vary markedly
with an appetite for opportunistic growth and acquisitions. The
group's DLR was
117.5% at end-1H16.
Fitch believes capital is generally fungible between TFHC and
TIB and assesses
their capital profile on a consolidated basis. TFHC plans to
issue preferred
shares towards the end of 2016. Fitch sees this is to alleviate
the group's
funding pressure and potentially moderate its leverage. This
would also enhance
TIB's capitalisation to a more comparable level with similarly
rated peers on a
standalone basis.
TIB's affirmation and the Stable Outlook on its ratings reflect
its superior
profitability, which is underpinned by its strength in consumer
finance and
adequately managed risk profile. However, profitability could
fall as margins
continue to narrow, credit costs start picking-up and
competition in wealth
management and the credit card market intensifies. TIB's
profitability
decelerated in 1H16, generating an annualised return on assets
of 0.8%. Its net
interest margin and fee income declined modestly and
provisioning costs
increased, mainly due to selling of derivatives (Target
Redemption Forward).
The ratings of TSS are aligned with its parent, TFHC, reflecting
its status as a
core subsidiary, the obligatory support from TFHC under Taiwan's
Financial
Holding Company Act and the inseparability of TSS's profile from
that of TFHC.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
TIB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect its
moderate systemic
importance and moderate probability of state support, if needed.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
TFHC's subordinated bonds are rated three notches below its
National Long-Term
Rating, reflecting the bonds' subordination status and
going-concern
loss-absorption features. The bond's rating has thus been
affirmed due to the
affirmation of TFHC's National Long-Term Rating. TIB's
subordinated bonds are
rated one notch below its National Long-Term Rating to reflect
their
subordinated status and the absence of the going-concern
loss-absorption
feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
TIB's IDRs, National Ratings and Viability Rating are sensitive
to changes in
Fitch's assessment of TIB's ability to sustain its consumer
banking franchise
while managing relatively high loan growth without undermining
its risk profile.
Rating pressure would also build if TFHC pursues large-scale
acquisitions that
lead to weakening of the group's capital buffer.
Any changes in TIB's ratings will affect the ratings of TFHC and
TSS to a
similar extent. TFHC's ratings will be aligned to those of TIB
if TFHC
establishes a record of prudent leverage use by maintaining its
double leverage
ratio consistently on par with or below those of sector peers
and TIB's
capitalisation improves to a level comparable with
similarly-rated peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
TIB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a
change in
Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of the
Taiwan government to
provide timely support, if needed. An upgrade of Taiwan's
sovereign rating
(A+/Positive) is less likely to affect the bank's Support Rating
or Support
Rating Floor due to its modest systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Any rating action on TFHC and TIB could trigger a similar move
on their debt
ratings, as the subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive
to the same
considerations that might affect TFHC and TIB.
The rating actions are as follows:
Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Taishin International Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'
Taishin Securities Co., Ltd.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tunhwa North. Rd., Taipei City
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011961
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.