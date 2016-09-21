(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed all the
ratings for Taiwan-based CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CTBC
Holding) and its
subsidiaries, including CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (CTBC Bank), Taiwan
Life Insurance
Co., Ltd. (Taiwan Life) and CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (CTBC
Securities). The
Outlooks on the ratings of these entities are Negative. A full
list of rating
action is at the end of this commentary.
CTBC Bank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating and
National Ratings
are the anchor ratings for companies in the CTBC group. CTBC
Holding's ratings
and Fitch's Outlooks on its ratings are aligned with those of
CTBC Bank.
The Negative Outlook reflects CTBC Bank's structurally diluted
profitability
caused by the inclusion of CTBC's subsidiary, The Tokyo Star
Bank, Limited
(TSB), and the risks in execution, operation and management
resources as CTBC
Bank expands in the region.
The rating affirmation is based on Fitch's assessment that CTBC
Bank's core
capitalisation will remain in line with that of similarly rated
Asian peers on a
like-for-like risk capital basis. Management is committed to
further enhancing
the bank's capitalisation through managed business growth and
capital deployment
within the group. This helps alleviate pressure on CTBC Bank's
internal capital
generation caused by lower profitability at TSB. Fitch expects
CTBC Bank's Fitch
Core Capital ratio, based on the advanced internal rating
approach, to hold
steadily at above 12% in 2017 (end-1H16: 11.7%).
CTBC Bank's integration with TSB has been steady and NPL
reductions at TSB have
been faster than the company projected. Yet, Fitch believes
structural weakness
in the Japanese economy will challenge TSB's earnings
improvement, lowering CTBC
Bank's profitability on a consolidated basis. Fitch forecasts
CTBC Bank's ROA at
around 0.7% in 2016 and 0.8% in 2017, moderately lower than its
average ROA
(excluding one-offs) of around 0.9% in 2011-2015. CTBC Bank
reported an
annualised ROA of 0.7% in 1H16.
Allegations of misconduct against CTBC group by the Special
Investigation
Division of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office have no immediate
effect on CTBC
Bank's or the group's ratings, as the agency does not expect
significant damage
to the group's franchise and operation. The group's businesses
have been
operating normally despite the investigation being made public
in June 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND NATIONAL RATINGS
CTBC Bank's IDRs, Viability Rating and National Ratings
(applicable criteria:
Global Bank Rating Criteria (July 2016) and National Scale
Ratings Criteria
(March 2015)) reflect its strong and stable domestic banking
franchise,
well-established centralised risk-management and generally
healthy asset
quality.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmations of CTBC Bank's Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor reflect
the bank's moderate systemic importance and moderate probability
of state
support, if needed.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
CTBC Holding's ratings and Fitch's Outlooks (applicable
criteria: Global Bank
Rating Criteria (July 2016) and National Scale Ratings Criteria
(March 2015))
are based on the high level of integration between CTBC Bank and
the parent's
modest leverage and solid standalone liquidity. CTBC Securities'
ratings and
Fitch's Outlooks (applicable criteria: Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions
Rating Criteria (July 2016) and National Scale Ratings Criteria
(March 2015)) on
its ratings are aligned with those of CTBC Holding, reflecting
the holding
parent's obligatory support under Taiwan's Financial Holding
Company Act, the
parent's strong ability to provide support due to its size and
CTBC Securities'
status as a core group subsidiary.
Taiwan Life's Insurer Financial Strength ratings (applicable
criteria: Insurance
Rating Methodology (September 2016) and National Scale Ratings
Criteria (March
2015)) take into account the high possibility of capital and
liquidity support
from CTBC Holding, if needed. CTBC Holding will maintain Taiwan
Life's
regulatory risk-based capital ratio above 250% (end-1H16: 288%).
Taiwan Life has
established a balanced distribution network, including tied
agents,
bancassurance, insurance brokers and telemarketing, following
the merger with
CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. on 1 January 2016. The insurer
delivered strong
25% yoy premium growth in 1H16. Its first-year premium market
share increased to
9.3%, from 7.9% in 2015 (pro-forma), ranking fourth out of 24
life insurers in
Taiwan.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on the debt of CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank are
affirmed because they
are notched from the companies' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs,
which are on
par with CTBC Bank's Viability Rating and National Long-Term
Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS, INSURER FINANCIAL STRENGTH RATINGS,
NATIONAL RATINGS
AND DEBT RATINGS
The investigation of misconduct allegations is ongoing and CTBC
group's ratings
could be downgraded if there are businesses sanctions or fines
large enough to
affect the CTBC Bank's capital or if there are significant
constraints on the
bank's operations.
Fitch may also take negative rating action on the group's IDRs,
Viability
Ratings, Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National Ratings
if CTBC Bank
does not maintain capitalisation levels commensurate with its
regional
expansion.
Fitch could revise the Outlooks to Stable from Negative if CTBC
Bank further
enhances its balance-sheet strength while expanding its regional
franchise.
CTBC group's ratings could be affected if its insurance arm
grows significantly
from current levels as a proportion of total group assets. Fitch
would likely
need to reassess the overall strength of CTBC Holding's
consolidated credit
profile, taking into account the standalone strengths of both
the insurance and
banking arms.
Any rating action on CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank will trigger
similar moves on
their debt ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CTBC Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to changes in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan
government to provide
timely support to the bank. Upgrade of Taiwan's sovereign rating
(A+/Positive)
will not affect CTBC Bank's Support Rating or Support Rating
Floor due to its
moderate systemic importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'AA+(twn)'
Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-' and
National Long-Term
Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'
Subordinated bonds' (Basel III Tier 2 capital) National
Long-Term Rating
affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan Dollar subordinated bonds'
(Basel III
Additional Tier 1 capital) National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A(twn)'
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Insurer Financial Strength Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
National Insurer Financial Strength Rating affirmed at
'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Negative
CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank, and CTBC
Securities)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road
Taipei City, Taiwan
Joyce Huang, CFA (Taiwan Life)
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank, and CTBC Securities)
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Jeffrey Liew (Taiwan Life)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank, and CTBC
Securities)
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Committee Chairperson (Taiwan Life)
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
