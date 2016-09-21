(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: All In: Global Gaming Handbook (Third Edition) here NEW YORK, September 21 (Fitch) The Las Vegas Strip is a bright spot among global gaming markets, outpacing both the U.S. regional gaming markets and Macau, according to the third edition of Fitch Ratings' "All In: Global Gaming Handbook." "The Las Vegas Strip continues to be the blue chip among global gaming markets," says Alex Bumazhny, Senior Director, U.S. Corporates. "Without any major new supply coming to the Strip through at least 2019, Strip operators will be able to take advantage of increased convention attendance, airline capacity and domestic gaming to drive RevPAR growth." While Baccarat weakness has pressured operators with exposure to Asian gaming, overall gaming revenues on the strip are down just 0.6% year-to-date. Longer term, openings of the $4 billion Resorts World Las Vegas and Crown's Alon Las Vegas should help to reinvigorate the Strip, ending a nine year dry spell since the Cosmopolitan opened in 2010. By contrast, Macau's gaming revenues have bottomed after a 44% cumulative decline since the peak reached in mid-2014. While recent openings of the Parisian and Wynn Palace raise the risk of cannibalization for existing operators, mid-single digit growth could be a reality in 2017 and beyond. The mature U.S. regional gaming markets have the most challenging outlook due to a difficult demographic shift and competition from other entertainment and gambling offerings. Low single-digit gaming revenue growth in early 2016 gave way to 0% YoY same-store growth in 2Q. Increasingly, individual regional markets are becoming more differentiated. As the Northeast ramped up, the Midwest passed its saturation point and low oil prices put a damper on the southern markets. While positive economic indicators are encouraging, these markets face long-term headwinds from a proliferation of gambling alternatives and uncertain retirement prospects for baby boomers. The "All In: Global Gaming Handbook" is a convenient, timely and comprehensive reference for gaming investors, which includes Fitch's outlooks supplemented with tables and charts for the U.S. regional markets, the Las Vegas Strip, Macau and gaming suppliers. "All In" also contains issuer-specific sections for 16 major gaming issuers. The current edition adds issuer-specific segments for Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. and Aristocrat Leisure, Ltd; takeaways and photos from Fitch's recent trip to Macau; and questions the agency believes investors should ask management teams. The full report, "All In: Global Gaming Handbook," is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Alex Bumazhny, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Colin Mansfield, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0899 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.