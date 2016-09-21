(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) on Taiwan-based Bank SinoPac (BSP) and its parent
SinoPac
Financial Holdings Company Limited (SPH) at 'BBB', both with
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VR)
The affirmation of BSP's IDR and VR and the Stable Outlook
reflects its stable
credit profile, which is underpinned by well-managed asset
quality and healthy
capitalisation. The management has delivered consistent
performance in earnings
and asset quality, while the ratings also consider the bank's
greater variation
in operational risk control compared with peers in recent years.
SPH's IDR and VR are equalised with those of its principal
banking subsidiary,
BSP. Fitch views SPH and BSP as a consolidated entity while SPH
maintains
moderate leverage at the holding company level.
BSP has been more active than its local peers in pursuing
opportunities in
China, including forming a strategic alliance with ICBC (China)
and
incorporating a subsidiary locally in Nanjing. Meaningful growth
in China could
alter the bank's risk profile, although this is less likely in
the medium term
given the economic slowdown in China. BSP's China exposure is
higher than that
of peers, although exposure to China has reduced significantly
due to weakened
demand, based on Fitch's assessment.
Credit standards appear consistent and conservative. Most loans
are for housing
or to large corporate with lower risk. The bank has incurred
minimal new
impairments since 2014. Impaired loans are significantly lower
at 0.7% of total
loans than the sector average of 1.1%, and are well-covered by
its loan-loss
reserve.
The bank is well-capitalised with Fitch Core Capital ratio at
12% at end-1H16,
thanks to full earnings retention in 2012-2015 and modest asset
growth. Fitch
expects the bank to maintain a healthy capital position in the
medium term based
on assumptions of moderate balance-sheet growth, and stable
asset quality and
credit cost.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSP's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+'
reflect its
moderate systemic importance and a moderate probability of state
support, if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
A rating upgrade may occur if BSP's earnings prove to be
sustainably robust
without materially raising its risk appetite. A weakened risk
profile and
inadequate capitalisation arising from aggressive growth in
China may result in
a negative rating action. Any rating action on BSP could trigger
a similar move
on SPH's ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSP's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan
government to provide
timely support to the bank. An upgrade of Taiwan's sovereign
rating
(A+/Positive) will not affect the Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor due to
BSP's modest systemic importance
A Credit Update on SPH and BSP will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
SinoPac Financial Holdings:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Bank SinoPac:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011966
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
