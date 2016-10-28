(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Beijing Capital Land Ltd.'s (BCL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed BCL's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Leverage Constrains Rating: BCL started restructuring its land bank in 2014 and has since aggressively added land in central areas in five core cities: Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chengdu and Chongqing. Its total land premium amounted to around CNY20bn in both 2014 and 2015. BCL spent CNY13.3bn - the majority of its 2016 land acquisition budget - in the first half, but expects most of the contracted sales for the year in the second half. As a result, its leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, rose to 78% at end-1H16, compared with 69% at end-2015. Fitch expects BCL's leverage to stay above 65% in 2017 before declining as the company enters a more stable development stage. Growing Sales, Higher ASP: In January-September 2016, BCL's contracted sales rose 70% yoy to CNY30.6bn, driven by an 86% jump in average selling price (ASP) to CNY19,600/sqm. The higher ASP was mainly due to the launch of new projects in Beijing, Shanghai and Australia. The increase in ASP was also helped by a new high-end product line called "Tian Yue", launched in 1H16, which focuses on rare resources in core cities. Fitch expects BCL to achieve its 2016 sales target of CNY40bn. Quality Land Bank: Fitch believes BCL has accumulated sufficient quality land bank to support growth through 2018. BCL had 11.6 million square metres (sq m) in total gross floor area in its land bank at end-1H16, of which 60% was located in the five core cities. BCL has built up its presence in Shanghai, which accounted for 6% of the land bank at end-1H16, compared with only 1% at end-2013. The restructuring has started to bear fruit as popular projects in core cities as well as an overseas project in Australia contributed to BCL's contracted sales in 2015. Healthy Liquidity, Lower Funding Cost: BCL had CNY17.6bn in unrestricted cash at end-2015, enough to cover CNY9.7bn in short-term debt. BCL in 2016 replaced several onshore perpetual securities that had dividend rates over 8% with private placement bonds with coupon rates as low as 4%. BCL expects to complete its A-share IPO to strengthen its liquidity position in 2018. Fitch expects BCL to lower its funding cost to around 5% in 2017, from 5.82% in 1H16. Strong Parent Support: BCL was repositioned as the only market-driven property development platform of Beijing Capital Group Company Limited (BCG; BBB/Negative) in 2015. The group injected CNY3bn in capital via share subscriptions in 2015 and currently holds a 58.2% stake in BCL. BCG has continued to provide tangible support to BCL through project cooperation and direct asset injections. BCL is due to complete the acquisition of CNY4.2bn of assets from BCG, including several quality projects in Beijng, Chongqing and Shenyang. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - ASP increases to above CNY17,000/sqm in 2016, and above CNY20,000 in 2017-2018. - Contracted sales (including JVs and associates) reach CNY40bn in 2016, CNY50bn in 2017 and CNY60bn in 2018, with BCL's attributable share in the contracted sales remaining at around 80%. - EBITDA margin recovers to around 15% in 2017-2018. - Attributable land premium is less than CNY20bn a year in 2016-2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, sustained above 75% - Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 0.8x (0.5x in 2015) - EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis (6% in 2015) - Any signs of weakening linkage with its parent BCG Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Leverage sustained below 65% - Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 1x - EBITDA margin rising above 20% on a sustained basis FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Beijing Capital Land Ltd. - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB+' Issued by Central Plaza Development Ltd and guaranteed by BCL - 5.75% CNY3bn senior notes due 2017 affirmed at 'BB+' - 6.875% CNY250m senior notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BB+' - USD1bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Director + 852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 