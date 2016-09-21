(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has today
affirmed Alliance
Finance Company PLC's (AFC) National Long-Term Rating at
'BB+(lka)' with a
Stable Outlook.
At the same time Fitch affirmed AFC's outstanding senior
unsecured debentures at
'BB+(lka)' and outstanding subordinated debentures at 'BB(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
AFC's rating reflects its established but modest franchise and
weaker
capitalisation given its growth track record. This is balanced
against recent
improvements in risk controls. Execution of management's
strategic plan to
expand its loan book and adherence to sustainable growth targets
underpin the
Stable Outlook, and meaningful deviation from the plan may place
downward
pressure on AFC's ratings.
Fitch expects AFC to expand at a pace commensurate with its
current
capitalisation levels over the medium term, led by growth in
vehicle financing
and other term loans. Consequently, Fitch expects AFC's capital
ratios to remain
at current levels, with capital being supported by gains from
planned asset
disposals and a planned LKR72m rights issue.
AFC's loan book expanded by 28% in the financial year ended 31
March 2016
(FY16), in line with the industry. However, aggressive loan
growth, beyond
management's current growth targets, will exert pressure on
AFC's financial
profile as it could further weaken capitalisation and asset
quality as well as
erode its liquidity and funding position.
AFC's internal capital generation has been constrained by low
profitability and
continued dividend payouts. The Fitch Core Capital ratio, which
includes the
revaluation reserve (17% of equity), declined to 12% at FYE16
(FYE15: 14%).
AFC's reported gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for loans
in arrears for at
least six months reduced significantly to 2.5% at FYE16 from
8.3% at FYE15
primarily due to the sale of repossessed vehicles and gold
articles from its
matured pawning book. Fitch believes that rapid loan growth in a
challenging
operating environment would still exert pressure on asset
quality, despite
strengthened credit risk management.
AFC's ROA improved to 1.9% in 1QFY17 (FY16: 1.8%, FY15: 1.1%)
largely due to
better revenue generation and relatively lower credit costs, but
remains low
compared to higher-rated peers. Rapid branch expansion during
the last three
years and increased investment in staff have led to a high
cost-to-income ratio
relative to peers. Fitch believes that an increase in credit
costs could hamper
operating profits and internal capital generation in the medium
term.
Fitch expects projected balance-sheet expansion to also put
pressure on AFC's
funding as it is likely to outstrip deposit growth and push AFC
to rely more on
wholesale funding. Liquidity remains stretched as high loan
growth resulted in
its loan-to-deposit ratio increasing to 192% in 1QFY17 (FY16:
188%).
AFC's outstanding senior debentures are rated at the same level
as AFC's
National Long-Term Rating as they rank equally with the claims
of the company's
other senior unsecured creditors.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The outstanding subordinated debentures are rated one notch
below AFC's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination to the claims of
senior
unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATING
An increase in risk appetite, which will be evident from
aggressive loan book
growth above management forecasts, could lead to a downgrade of
AFC's rating if
capitalisation continues to weaken, asset quality deteriorates
significantly and
funding and liquidity are eroded.
Conversely, an upgrade of AFC's rating is contingent upon the
company achieving
a sustained improvement in its capitalisation commensurate with
its loan growth,
and a moderation of its risk appetite through better
underwriting standards and
risk controls to help sustain improvements in asset quality.
SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The debt ratings will move in tandem with changes in the AFC's
National
Long-Term Rating.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is
different than
the original rating committee outcome.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
