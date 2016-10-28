(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has revised the
Outlook on Beijing Capital Group Company Limited's (BCG)
Long-Term Foreign-and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Negative from
Stable and affirmed
the ratings at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed BCG's senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB'. A full list of rating action is at the end of this
commentary.
BCG's standalone 'BB+' rating is based on the credit profiles of
its three key
business divisions - infrastructure, environmental protection
and real estate.
The Negative Outlook reflects the weakened credit profile of the
environmental
protection segment, which is partially mitigated by the
improving real estate
segment. BCG's land parcel in Beijing's Daxing district has a
strong asset base,
but cash flow generation is uncertain because it is dependent on
future planning
for its remaining land area. Contracted cash flow generation
from the Daxing
land can help service the interest expense of BCG's holding
company (holdco) and
support its standalone financial profile in 2016 and 2017.
The company will need to sustain the realisation of its property
assets to
maintain its standalone rating. Failure to maintain such cash
flow or a
disruption to holdco's access to such cash flow may result in a
sustained weak
holdco interest coverage below 1.2x, a level at which Fitch may
consider taking
further negative rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Environment Protection Leverage Deterioration: BCG's subsidiary,
Beijing Capital
Co. Ltd. (BCC), continues to operate the core environmental
protection business
for BCG. BCC has had a high capex and acquisition programme
since 2014 due to
its expansion in the waste-management business. BCC's total
capex totalled
around CNY6bn in both 2014 and 2015 and is likely to remain at
similar levels in
the next three years. However, cash flow generation lags capex
by two to three
years due to the construction period for projects. Fitch expects
BCC's
FFO-adjusted net leverage to be sustained above 12x in the
expansion phase,
putting pressure on BCG's standalone rating. The segment credit
profile is
commensurate with a high-single B category.
Weak and Unstable Interest Coverage: The holdco's ratio of
dividends/interest
expense remained below 1x in 2015 due to a further increase in
the holdco's
total debt by more than CNY6bn. The ongoing non-core asset
disposal helps, but
is yet to be proven as a sustainable measure to uphold the
ratio. However, BCG
could generate enough cash flow to deleverage if it successfully
develops its 3
million square metre (sq m) Daxing land and 38 million sq m land
in the
Beijing-Tianijn-Hebei region.
Daxing Asset Realisation Credit Positive: BCG started developing
its Daxing land
by launching its first "Meilanwan" social housing project in
2016. The project
accounts for less than 10% of the Daxing land area and is likely
to generate
more than CNY5bn in revenue. The deduced land valuation from the
Meilanwan
project is considerably higher than our previous estimate.
Fitch continues to assess BCG's property segment on a
consolidated basis. The
agency expects leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, to be less
than 50% for the next three years. A higher valuation of the
Daxing land,
coupled with deleveraging of BCG's subsidiary, Beijing Capital
Land Ltd. (BCL;
BB+/Stable), whose standalone credit profile is assessed at
'B+', may improve
the credit profile of BCG's property segment closer to a high
'BB' category in
the near term.
Stable Infrastructure: BCG's Beijing MTR Co., Ltd (Beijing MTR)
has started
consolidating revenue from its Line 14 subway investment in 2016
under its
franchising contract with the Beijing government. The subway
investment's
CNY13bn capex, initially funded by Beijing Infrastructure
Investment Co Ltd
(A+/Stable), will be repaid mostly with debt-funding in
2016-2017. At the same
time, Beijing MTR has started its Line 16 subway investment.
Fitch expects
Beijing MTR's leverage to rise due to its large capex, but
remain manageable,
with EBITDA interest coverage of above 3x.
BCG's Tianjin Beijing Expressway Co., Ltd leverage remains high,
with an
FFO-adjusted net leverage above 12x at end-2015. This has
dragged down the
segment's overall credit profile. BCG is considering
restructuring the segment's
assets as part of its ongoing deleveraging initiative. Fitch
assesses the
infrastructure segment's credit in line with a low 'BBB'
category.
Moderate Government Support: BCG's ratings continue to benefit
from a two-notch
uplift due to its moderately strong linkage with the Beijing
municipal
government. BCG acts as an aggregator of private capital to be
channelled
towards investment in public goods, such as subways,
environmental facilities
and primary land development in the greater Beijing region, as
well as financial
services, such as government-guaranteed loans for Beijing's
small-to-medium
enterprises and agriculture businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- the same assumptions as for BCL's rating case
- Beijing MTR's revenue to increase by 40% in 2016; Line 14's
CNY13bn capex to
be paid off mostly by debt in 2016-2017
- BCC's revenue to drop by 10% in 2016. Capex sustained above
CNY6bn in
2016-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- holdco's land failing to generate sustainable cash inflow, so
that BCG's ratio
of dividend and interest income/interest expense remains below
1.2x (2015: 0.4x)
- further deterioration of the credit profiles of BCG's three
core subsidiaries
Positive: The Negative Outlook on BCG's IDR may be revised to
Stable if the
above factors do not materialise within 12 months.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Beijing Capital Group Company Limited
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Issued by Beijing Capital Polaris Investment Co., Ltd. and
guaranteed by BCG
- USD600m 2.875% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB'
Issued by Rosy Capital Global Limited with keepwell from BCG
- CNY1.3bn 5.25% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+ 852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
