(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength Rating for Australia-based Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd's (GMA) operating subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (GFMI), at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. The IFS Rating affirmation is underpinned by GMA's robust standalone credit profile, solid operating performance, strong capital ratios and conservative investment approach. A generally stable operating environment continues to support the performance of the insurance portfolio. Delinquency rates have risen due to some regional weakness, but overall remain low. Capital market access supports GMA's financial flexibility, although the weak credit profile of the majority shareholder, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW), is a constraint on the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS GMA achieves a higher rating than GNW's US operating subsidiaries (IFS Ratings BB+/Negative) due to Australia's strong regulatory ring-fencing and substantial minority shareholder base of 48%. Fitch deems GNW as constrained from undertaking capital action that would weaken GMA's credit profile for regulatory and business reasons. GMA holds a major market share in a niche sector (45% as measured by gross written premium at end-2015), which is supported by high barriers to entry. We expect absolute profit levels to fall due to continued regulatory action in the residential mortgage market. However, high regulatory requirements, resilient customer relationships and ongoing use of lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) provide support for the sector. Banks continue to use LMI as a risk transfer mechanism despite little capital relief and premiums are not highly price sensitive. Gross written premiums declined 20% year-on-year to AUD508m in 2015 and 34% half-on-half to AUD190m in 1H16. This reflects the loss of business from Westpac Banking Corporation (AA-/Stable) and increased regulatory scrutiny in the residential lending market that has significantly reduced high-LVR loan originations. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has indicated that underwriting standards had weakened following strong competition in the mortgage market. This continues to negatively affect GMA's top-line growth, although the quality of the risks being underwritten will have strengthened. Rising delinquencies and higher paid claims in areas of Queensland and Western Australia exposed to the resources sector resulted in GMA's combined ratio rising to 57% in 1H16, from 50% in 2015 (2014: 45%). However, earnings remain solid. GMA's average pre-tax operating ROA was 8% and ROAE was 11% in the four and a half years to end-1H16. Its average loss ratio over this period was 36%, but loss performance can be volatile. GMA's coverage of its regulatory prescribed capital amount (PCA) was a strong 1.56x at end-June 2016. Fitch expects GMA to continue generating significant capital through strong earnings and for the PCA value to keep falling as regulatory pressure to slow growth of higher LVR (more capital intensive business) continues. Australia's operating environment is stable and the economy remains sound despite below-trend growth. Interest rates are low, wage growth has been falling but so has the unemployment rate, which stood at 5.6% in August 2016. Household leverage is high, although conservative underwriting has concentrated mortgage debt in higher-income households with better debt-servicing ability. RATING SENSITIVITIES Triggers for a downgrade: A severe deterioration in the operating environment due to rising unemployment and other macroeconomic factors is the most serious threat to GMA's rating. However, Fitch's base-case is that this is unlikely and the agency forecasts a solid economic performance in coming years. Coverage of GMA's regulatory prescribed capital amount falling below 1.40x together with a marked deterioration in the company's underwriting performance - such as persistent combined ratios above 80% - could result in a downgrade. Triggers for an upgrade: GMA's rating is constrained by GNW's weak credit profile. Fitch believes that for an issuer to attain a rating in the 'AA' category, there should be no constraint on its financial flexibility. The agency would expect to see GNW's main operating subsidiaries' ratings to be no more than one to three notches lower than GMA for GMA to attain a 'AA-' rating under the current ownership structure. Contact: Primary Analyst John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Committee Chairperson Jeff Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.