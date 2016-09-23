(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA' with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Germany's unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at
'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' ratings primarily reflect Germany's strong
institutions and
diversified, high value-added economy. A large and sustained
structural current
account surplus supports the country's net external creditor
position.
Government debt (71.2% of GDP in 2015) is higher than the 'AAA'
median (42.4%)
but is firmly on a downward path.
The 'AAA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Fitch forecasts a reduction in the general government surplus
from 0.7% of GDP
in 2015 to 0.4% of GDP in 2016 and 0.2% in 2017, driven by
additional social
expenditure and to a lesser extent, modest loosening ahead of
next year's
elections. Lower yields are expected to result in an interest
saving of close to
0.18% of GDP in 2016. Together with buoyant tax revenues, this
will partly
offset higher spending related to the influx of refugees in 2H15
and to housing,
social care and infrastructure more generally. The importance of
the
government's "black zero" objective should constrain a larger
fiscal loosening
and we do not expect a return to significant deficit over the
medium term.
In Fitch's view, Germany can comfortably accommodate such a
moderate fiscal
easing. Having increased by 15% of GDP in the wake of the
financial crisis,
general government debt fell to 71.2% in 2015 from 79.6% of GDP
in 2012. Over
the same period, the structural fiscal balance improved from
-0.4% of GDP to
0.8% of GDP, based on European Commission methodology. Fitch
forecasts a further
decline in general government debt to 68.4% of GDP in 2016 and
66.1% in 2017.
According to our long-term debt sustainability analysis, the 60%
Maastricht
threshold will be reached in 2020.
A widening of the current account surplus has further
strengthened Germany's
overall external position, a key rating strength. On the back of
euro
depreciation and the low oil price the current account surplus
increased by more
than 1pp in 2015 to 8.5% of GDP, and the resilience of exports
to the eurozone
in 1H16 has helped offset weaker export demand elsewhere,
including from the UK.
Primary income growth has also been strong this year, and the
current account
balance is forecast to increase to 8.7% of GDP in 2016, before
moderating to
8.3% in 2018. Germany's net external creditor position is
expected to strengthen
to 17% in 2016 from 12% of GDP in 2015, which compares
favourably with the 'AAA'
median of 10% of GDP.
Fitch maintains its 2016 GDP growth forecast of 1.7%, followed
by 1.4% in 2017
and 2018, driven by private consumption and to a lesser extent
investment
growth. Domestic demand is supported by high employment, which
has continued to
increase at more than 1% in 2016, the near record levels of job
vacancies, and
last year's inward migration of more than 1.1 million. Since the
Brexit vote,
there has been a moderate weakening in confidence indicators,
reflecting
Germany's exposure to the more uncertain external environment.
Longer term,
Fitch forecasts that GDP growth will decelerate to a trend rate
of around 1.3%,
with unfavourable demographics a key headwind. The growth impact
of the migrant
inflows over the last year is likely to be mildly positive,
although it will
take time to absorb migrants into the labour force.
Negotiated pay settlements increased by just above 2%
(year-on-year) in 1H16,
and wage pressures are expected to increase only moderately.
HICP is forecast to
steadily rise on the back of higher oil prices to average 0.4%
in 2016, 1.4% in
2017 and 2.1% in 2018, with core inflation remaining broadly
flat at close to
1.0%. The pace of house price growth quickened from 4.5% in 2015
to 5.5% in
1H16, but affordability indexes are still below historical
averages, supporting
our view that the German property market is not yet overheating.
Fitch's rating outlook for most German banks and the sector is
stable.
Capitalisation in the system is expected to further improve this
year, in
particular through earnings retention. Banks' increased domestic
focus has
helped keep loan impairment charges low, supporting annual
capital generation,
which is currently 200bps above its historical average. The key
challenges for
the sector remain ultra-low interest rates weighing on
profitability, regulatory
pressures, intense competition, and in the case of Deutsche
Bank, misconduct and
litigation charges.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Germany a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AAA'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- A reversal of the declining trend in the general government
debt ratio. Debt
approaching 90% of GDP would start to put pressure on the
ratings.
- Crystallisation of contingent liabilities, for example further
state support
to the banking sector or to other eurozone countries. As a
member of the
currency union, Germany is financially exposed to a
re-intensification of the
eurozone crisis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes a
primary surplus
averaging 1.3% of GDP to 2025, average GDP growth of 1.4%, and a
gradual
increase in marginal interest rates from 2017.
- Future asset sales by the state-owned bad banks are likely,
but their timing
and size are unclear. Fitch does not assume any such
debt-reducing transactions
in its projections for government debt.
