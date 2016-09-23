(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lithuania's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-',
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs have been
affirmed at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lithuania's ratings are supported by its stable fiscal finances,
institutional
strengths and credible policy framework that come with eurozone
membership.
However, the ratings remain constrained by the country's weaker
external
finances, lower per capita income, and smaller and more open
economy than 'A'
rated peers.
Fitch is not expecting a new government to diverge from the
current economic,
fiscal and social policy agenda regardless of the outcome of
upcoming
parliamentary elections. Parliament approved the "New Social
Model", which
consists of 32 structural reform measures encompassing the
labour market,
pension system and social welfare, with a large majority in
September 2016. In
Fitch's opinion, the "New Social Model" will ease some key
structural
bottlenecks in Lithuania's economy, and support its gradual
convergence towards
income levels of higher rated peers.
Lithuania's low fiscal deficit and stable general government
debt ratio are key
supports to its ratings. For 2016, Fitch forecasts Lithuania's
fiscal deficit at
1.0% of GDP and general government debt ratio at 40.8% of GDP,
below the
projected 'A' median deficit and debt ratio of 1.8% and 43.9% of
GDP,
respectively. Fiscal policy remains focused on strengthening tax
administration,
while improving social assistance and public investment.
Government spending
will increase in 2017 as a result of the "New Social Model",
which the
government anticipates will have a net budgetary impact of -0.6%
of GDP. Even
accounting for this, Fitch forecasts Lithuania's 2017 fiscal
deficit to stay
close to 1.0% of GDP, supported by an increase in tax revenues
from higher
economic growth and better administration.
Real GDP growth is forecast at 2.3% in 2016, below the median of
'A' peers
(2.7%), and a 0.7pps downward revision from our March review,
before recovering
to 3.1% in 2017. After expanding by 2.6% yoy (+0.9% qoq) in Q1,
Lithuania's
economy unexpectedly slowed in 2Q (+2.1% yoy, +0.2% qoq). Growth
in household
consumption stayed robust, offsetting the expected decline in
capital
investment, but net exports were weaker than Fitch expected. As
a small and open
economy, Lithuania is vulnerable to economic developments in its
key trading
partners. The direct impact of Russia's recession was as much as
1.0pp of
Lithuanian GDP in 2015, although this impact should be lower in
2016 and 2017.
Political uncertainty has increased in the run-up to
parliamentary elections on
9 October and the outcome of the elections is unclear. In recent
months,
corruption scandals involving political figures across ruling
and opposition
parties have emerged. The largest party in the ruling coalition,
Social
Democratic Party, continues to lead the polls, although its
support as well as
that for its junior coalition partners, Labour Party and Order
and Justice, has
declined.
Lithuania's banking sector benefits from being part of the ECB's
Single
Supervisory Mechanism and gaining access to ECB liquidity. The
sector is well
capitalised (Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 20.2%, Q116), and
on-going
deleveraging has improved banks' balance sheets, with
non-performing loans now
at 4.7% (1H16) compared with a peak of 20.4% in 2010. Fitch
views positively the
high level of foreign ownership in the banking sector, which
reduces the risk of
financial sector liabilities migrating onto the sovereign
balance sheet.
Lithuania's ratings remain constrained by its weaker external
finances compared
with its 'A' peers. Since peaking in 2009 (at 38.9% of GDP),
Lithuania's net
external debt has stayed on a downward trend (25.5% of GDP,
2015). However, this
compares unfavourably with the median net external creditor
position of its
rating peers (18.5% of GDP). Fitch projects a fall in
Lithuania's net external
debt/GDP ratio in 2016, driven mainly by on-going deleveraging
in the banking
sector.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Lithuania a score equivalent to
a rating of 'A-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
-Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Fitch's assessment that policy
credibility is
stronger than the model implies, demonstrated by recovery from
an early boom and
bust cycle and the credibility provided by eurozone membership.
-External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect high net external debt
relative to the
peer median. In addition, though Lithuania benefits from the
euro's "reserve
currency flexibility", Fitch believes that this status would
likely offer
Lithuania only limited protection in case of a global or
domestic financial
crisis.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- A sustainable improvement in external debt ratios.
- A longer track record of strong and stable economic growth
that fosters higher
income per capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic
imbalances.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in Lithuania's public debt dynamics, for
example, from sustained
fiscal slippage or economic underperformance.
- Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated
with overheating
of the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's Global
Economic Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 144 299 142
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012142
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.