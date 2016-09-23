(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Leveraged Credit May
Suffer if US-Style
Guidelines Introduced
here
LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) The introduction of leveraged
lending guidelines
for European banks would probably have a greater impact on
broader European
leveraged credit markets than they did in the US, Fitch Ratings
says.
An ECB official said on Wednesday, during a Fitch-moderated
panel at the
Euromoney European Leveraged Finance conference in Barcelona,
that before
year-end the ECB will publish an exposure draft detailing
proposed leveraged
lending guidelines. He said the proposals will be consistent
with US guidelines
introduced in 2013, under which banks report for examination all
leveraged
credit exposures, including loans and bonds, where total debt
exceeds six times
EBITDA.
The proposed regulations would be particularly significant for
European
leveraged credit markets because banks represent a substantial
investor base in
the smaller European leveraged credit market compared to the
larger, more
institutional and retail-oriented US market. In addition,
European leveraged
credit investors rely on supply from private-equity financial
sponsors to a much
greater degree than in the US.
Financial sponsors have been at a disadvantage in sourcing
assets as they have
not been able to match the premium valuations paid by equity
markets and trade
buyers. Instead, sponsors have turned to paying premium
multiples on
growth-oriented credits in the financial tech, medical tech,
software and
business services sectors. These sponsor tactics and their
broader return
requirements require higher leverage multiples and more
borrower-friendly terms
and conditions to support leveraged loan supply.
The plan for leveraged lending guidelines adds to the potential
uncertainty for
leveraged credit markets. The EU is considering higher-risk
retention rates on
European CLOs, and governments are applying OECD recommendations
on corporate
tax base erosion and profit shifting, which may capture a
portion of the
interest deductibility on financial sponsor shareholder loans
and
payment-in-kind instruments that help support their equity
contributions and
return targets. Banks and leveraged credit market constituents
therefore have
multiple regulatory contingencies to plan for as they approach
2017.
For more information on the potential impact of leverage
guidelines, see the
report "European Leveraged Credit May Suffer if US-Style
Guidelines Introduced",
published today and available from www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
Contact:
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
Leveraged Finance
+44 20 3530 1359
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
