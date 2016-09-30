(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Yaroslavl
Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(rus)'.
The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Rating
are Negative.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
long-term local currency 'BB' and National long-term 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation with Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's unchanged
view regarding
the region's weak budgetary performance and our expectation that
the region's
direct risk will continue to grow on the back of a continuing
fiscal deficit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's increasing direct risk, which
is partly
mitigated by an increasing proportion of low-cost loans from the
federal budget,
and a weakened operating balance, which has been insufficient
for debt interest
coverage over the past three years. Nevertheless, direct risk
remains moderate
by international standards and this is further mitigated by the
diversified
economy of the region. The ratings also factor in a weak
institutional framework
for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia and a
weakened macroeconomic
environment.
Fitch expects the region to record a low operating margin at
1%-2% and the
current balance will remain negative for 2016, which is weak
compared with
national 'BB' peers. Over January-August 2016 the region has
accumulated a
RUB3.7bn fiscal deficit. Fitch projects a RUB3.3bn deficit
before debt variation
at end-2016, which is equivalent to 6.3% of projected full-year
revenue (2015:
4.5%).
Weak budgetary performance reflects continuous growth of
operating spending and
sluggish operating revenue growth, despite some recovery of
income taxes. Fitch
expects the region's operating revenue to grow slowly in 2017-18
and not
exceeding operating expenditure growth.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to reach 67% of current
revenue by
end-2016 (2015:62%). We expect the figure to rise in 2017-2018
to above 70% of
current revenue. Positively, the region's debt structure is
shifting towards a
higher proportion of subsidised federal budget loans, which
reduces refinancing
pressure. The region has already received RUB10.3bn of federal
budget loans so
far in 2016 to replace part of its market debt. The budget loans
bear 0.1%
interest rates and have a three-year maturity. The proportion of
budget loans in
the region's debt portfolio increased to 43% as of 1 September
2016, from 15% at
the beginning of 2015.
As with most Russian regions, Yaroslavl is exposed to
refinancing risk in the
medium term as it needs to repay 77% of its direct risk in
2017-2019, while
immediate refinancing needs are offset by stand-by credit lines
with banks. The
region is an active participant on the domestic bond market and
issued RUB4.5bn
seven-year domestic bonds in May 2016. The region plans to issue
RUB5bn and
RUB3bn domestic bonds in 2017 and 2018 respectively, which will
extend its debt
repayment profile.
Yaroslavl has a diversified industrialised economy with wealth
metrics in line
with the national median. The economy mostly relies on various
sectors of the
processing industry, which provides a broad tax base. Tax
accounted for 85% of
operating revenue in 2015. The region is following the national
negative
economic trend and according to preliminary data gross regional
product declined
3.2% yoy in 2015, close to the national decline of 3.7%. Fitch
projects the
national economy will continue to contract 0.5% in 2016, before
returning to
marginal growth in 2017.
The region's credit profile remains constrained by the weak
institutional
framework for Russian LRGs, which has a shorter record of stable
development
than many of the region's international peers. The
predictability of Russian
LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities between government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to restore the current balance to positive territory
or an increase of
direct risk to above 70% of current revenue, driven by
short-term debt increase,
could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analysis purposes. For Yaroslavl
region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
