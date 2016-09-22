(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Intact Financial Corporation's (Toronto: IFC) (Intact) Series 4
non-cumulative
preferred shares.
Fitch took no rating action on Intact's other ratings. A full
list of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Intact's recently announced that 1.6 million of it 10 million
non-cumulative
Rate Reset Class A Share Series 3 (Series 3 Preferred Shares)
were tendered for
conversion on Sept. 30, 2016. At that time, each share will be
converted on a
one-for-one basis into non-cumulative floating rate Class A
Shares Series 4
(Series 4 Preferred Shares) of IFC.
Subject to certain conditions described in IFC's prospectus
supplement dated
Aug. 11, 2011, IFC may redeem the Series 3 Preferred Shares, in
whole or in
part, on Sept. 30, 2021 and on Sept. 30 every five years
thereafter and may
redeem the Series 4 Preferred Shares, in whole or in part, after
Sept. 30, 2016.
This transaction will not have any impact on financial leverage
and a minimal
impact on fixed charge coverage given the lower rate of the
Series 3 Preferred
Shares.
For further rationale on Intact's ratings see press release
dated Aug. 31, 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A MCT below 170%;
--Sustained adverse reserve development of more than 3% of prior
year
shareholder's equity;
--A material acquisition outside of the Canadian insurance
market;
--Sustained GAAP fixed charge coverage ratio below 7.0x or
financial leverage
above 25%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in capital adequacy and leverage measures
consistent with 'AA'
sector credit factors;
--Consistent and sustained financial performance with return on
equity in the
low to mid-teens;
--Sustained favorable reserve trends;
--Sustained financial leverage below 20%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Intact Financial Corporation
--CAD 40 million 3.172% non-cumulative class A series 4
preferred stock 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates Intact and its insurance subsidiaries as
follows:
Intact Financial Corporation
--IDR 'A';
--CAD 250 million unsecured senior debt 5.41% due Sept. 3, 2019
'A-';
--CAD 300 million unsecured senior debt 4.70% due Aug. 18, 2021
'A-';
--CAD250 million unsecured senior debt 3.77% due March 2, 2026
'A-';
--CAD 250 million unsecured senior debt 6.40% due Nov. 23, 2039
'A-';
--CAD 250 million unsecured senior debt 5.16% due June 16, 2042
'A-';
--CAD 100 million unsecured senior debt 6.20% due July 8, 2061
'A-';
--CAD 250 million 4.2% non-cumulative class A series 1 preferred
stock 'BBB;'
--CAD 210 million 4.2% non-cumulative class A series 3 preferred
stock 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Intact Assurances Agricoles Inc.
Intact Insurance Company
Jevco Insurance Company
La Compagnie d'Assurances Belair Inc.
Nordic Insurance Company of Canada
Novex Insurance Company
Trafalgar Insurance Company of Canada
--Insurer Financial Strength 'AA-', Outlook Stable.
