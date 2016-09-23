(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Singapore-based Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL) a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' and senior unsecured rating
of 'BB'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned JPL's proposed senior
unsecured Reg S
notes an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'.
The senior unsecured rating reflects provisions in the indenture
for the
proposed bond, which limits prior-ranking debt to levels
commensurate with
Fitch's guidelines for low structural subordination. The
proposed notes are
rated at the same level as JPL's senior unsecured rating because
they constitute
direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company.
Noteholders will rely
solely on JPL for repayment as the restricted subsidiaries will
not be providing
guarantees. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Consolidated Profile: JPL's IDR is based on its parent
Jubilant Life
Sciences Limited's (JLS) consolidated profile, given Fitch's
assessment of
moderate linkage between JPL and its parent, which Fitch
assesses to have a
weaker credit profile than its subsidiary. JLS's life science
ingredients
business has strong positions in some of products, such as
pyridines, acetyls
and niacinamide, and its backward integration gives it a cost
advantage compared
to some of its peers. However Fitch believes cash flows from the
life science
business are more vulnerable, given the commodity nature of
products, intense
competition and the inherent cyclicality of the business.
Proposed Bond Rated above IDR: JPL's bondholders will have
direct recourse to
JPL's cash flows and assets. The rating on the proposed bond is
above the IDR to
reflect reduced secured debt at JPL following the proposed bond
issue and use of
proceeds to refinance a portion of secured debt currently on
JPL's balance
sheet. Following this refinancing, we expect the ratio of JPL's
secured and
prior-ranking debt to EBITDA to reduce to below 2x. The
indenture of the
proposed bond restricts the amount of prior-ranking debt that
JPL can have.
Robust Growth Prospects in Radiopharma: JPL's Draximage business
is the
fourth-largest participant by sales in the small North American
nuclear imaging
market. Draximage faces very limited competition for some of its
top products,
such as MAA, an albumin injectable used in lung imaging, and
DTPA, a pentetate
injectable used for brain and kidney imaging, both of which have
no competitors
at present. Draximage has expanded strongly in the last few
years and is poised
to grow further with a healthy pipeline of products.
JPL aims to launch Ruby Fill, an infuser device used for heart
imaging, in the
fourth quarter of the financial year ending 31 March 2017
(FY17), should the
device be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration
(USFDA). Ruby Fill has
significant patient safety-related advantages over a
competitor's existing
alternative. Ruby Fill is the first new product due to be
launched in this
segment in nearly 25 years, and there are no known competitors.
JPL estimates
the market size for Ruby Fill at about USD70m.
Adequate Pipeline for Generics: JPL's generics formulations and
active
pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business is primarily focused on
the key
regulated markets of US and Europe, with adequate off-patent
Abbreviated New
Drug Application (ANDA) filings to counter competitive pressure
on its existing
portfolio. JPL has so far filed 73 ANDAs and 81 Drug Master
Files (DMFs) in the
US as at 30 June 2016, of which 46 ANDAs have been approved and
34 DMFs have
been reviewed.
Healthy Orders for Contract Manufacturing: The contract
manufacturing order book
stood at USD534m as of 30 June 2016, or 6.4x of FY16 revenue in
this segment,
following the successful resolution of violations of USFDA
standards at its
contract manufacturing plants in 2014-2015. JPL's contract
manufacturing (CMO)
business mainly produces injectable and other sterile products
for the North
American markets. The business is driven by patented products
(nearly 80% of
sales), and customers, which are mainly large pharmaceutical
companies, are
primarily focused on quality standards rather than costs alone.
Regulatory Risk in Pharma: JPL and its peers face regulatory
risks associated
with non-compliance with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing
Practice) norms
stipulated by the USFDA. However, the risks are more pronounced
in JPL's case
given its small size and its smaller number of production
facilities. The USFDA
in December 2013 issued a warning to JPL for lapses found at the
company's main
contract manufacturing facility in Spokane, US.
The company managed to resolve the violations identified in the
warning letter
at the Spokane facility in a reasonable time frame of about 15
months and has
demonstrated it is proactive in meeting quality compliance. This
is reflected in
USFDA inspections at all the company's six manufacturing
facilities in the US
during FY16 that did not find any lapses. JPL took steps to
improve quality and
management has become more proactive about maintaining standards
as part of the
resolution of the USFDA issues. We believe this should minimise
the risk from
future quality concerns.
Exposure to Commodity Prices: JLS is focused on products that
are essentially
commodities in nature, with realised prices and margins closely
linked to
crude-oil-based derivatives or substitutes and to demand and
supply in the
industry. The risk is more pronounced in chemical products at
the lower end of
the value chain, such as products in the life science
ingredients business
(ethanol and ethyl acetate) and advance intermediate segments
(primarily
pyridine). Low crude oil prices and industry overcapacity have
led to weak
operating trends in the life sciences business and are likely to
limit any
material improvement in the near to medium term. However, JLS's
integrated
business model provides it with some flexibility in shifting to
products with
better market fundamentals. For example, it stepped up
production of specialty
chemicals, which drove improvement in profitability in FY16.
Consolidated Financial Profile to Improve: JLS's FFO adjusted
net leverage and
FFO fixed charge coverage were 3.8x and 3.2x, respectively in
FY16. We expect
JLS's credit metrics to improve due to the expected growth in
the
pharmaceuticals business, a good degree of capex flexibility and
moderate
dividend payouts, which should enable it to generate positive
free cash flows.
Fitch expects the company to focus on expansion in segments with
favourable
demand, such as contract manufacturing, API and certain
specialty ingredients.
Currently, JPL's plant utilisation levels are at 60%-70% across
most segments,
which provide it with some operational and capex flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- JLS revenue growth of around 4% in FY17 and 11%-13% after
that, supported by
new launches in the radiopharma and generic formulations
businesses. Growth in
the life sciences business to remain muted, reflecting weak
commodity prices
- EBITDA margin to remain stable at close to 20% in FY17, before
improving as
the pharma business grows. Weak commodity prices and
demand-supply imbalance in
the speciality chemicals segment to limit improvement in life
sciences margins
- Capex of nearly INR3.2bn in FY17. No material growth in capex
after that-
Dividend payout to remain at less than 15% of net income
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate any positive rating action
in the near term
given the challenges faced by JLS's life sciences business,
which will limit the
improvement in the credit profile of JLS. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively lead to positive rating action
include:
- Sustained improvement in the operating profile of the life
sciences business;
- Sustained free cash flow generation; and
- FFO adjusted gross leverage sustained at less than 2.5x (FY16:
4.1x).
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Volatility in free cash flow generation due to a weak
operating environment in
life sciences or adverse USFDA actions
- Deterioration in FFO adjusted gross leverage to more than 4.5x
LIQUIDITY
JLS has adequate liquidity with cash balance of INR3.4bn and
undrawn credit
facilities of INR5.7bn at 31 March 2016, which are sufficient to
cover the
INR7.4bn of long-term debt maturing in the next 12 months. The
debt maturity
profile is reasonably balanced with less than INR7.5bn in annual
debt maturities
after FY17. The liquidity profile is further supported by
Fitch's expectation of
positive free cash flow in FY17 and proceeds from the proposed
bond issuance,
which will be used to repay debt within JPL.
