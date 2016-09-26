(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed N M
Rothschild & Sons
Limited's (NMR) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+' and
'F2', respectively. The Outlook is Positive.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed NMR's Viability Rating (VR)
at
'bbb+',Support Rating at '5', Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'
and
simultaneously withdrawn them.
The VR, SR and SRF were withdrawn due to a reorganisation of the
rated entity,
notably the return of NMR's banking licence, which results in
Fitch assessing
NMR under its Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI)
criteria.
NMR is a UK-domiciled subsidiary of Paris-based Rothschild & Co
(R&Co,
previously Paris-Orleans), the finance holding company of one of
Europe's
largest financial advisory groups. Together with Paris-based
Rothschild & Cie
Banque (RCB, A/Stable), NMR is R&Co's main operating subsidiary.
Following the sale of its leasing subsidiary (Five Arrows
Leasing) to Paragon
Group of Companies PLC (BBB-/Stable), NMR announced in April
2016 that it
intended to retire its banking licence and redeem its remaining
customer
deposits. All customer deposits had been redeemed by early
August 2016 and NMR
received Prudential Regulation Authority approval to relinquish
its licence on
19 September.
The Positive Outlook on NMR reflects progress made in winding
down legacy assets
(predominately UK commercial real estate exposure), which over
time will result
in diminishing tail risk from legacy asset-related credit events
and improving
capitalisation and leverage metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
NMR's VR reflected Fitch's assessment of the institution's
standalone strength
as a bank. Following the return of its banking licence, Fitch
assesses NMR under
its NBFI criteria. As Fitch typically does not assign VRs to
NBFI (apart from
cases where sovereign support is likely which, in our view, is
not the case with
NMR), Fitch has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn NMR's VR.
Since prior to
the withdrawal, NMR's Long-Term IDRs were driven by the
institution's VR, the
key rating drivers for NMR's IDRs (see below) also apply to the
now withdrawn
VR.
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
NMR's IDRs are underpinned by the institution's dominant
European and, to a
lesser extent, global advisory franchise (GA), sound track
record in generating
adequate profitability through multiple economic cycles,
increasingly low-risk
and liquid balance sheet, low leverage and strong
capitalisation.
The IDRs also reflects NMR's well-managed exposure to
reputational, operational
and conduct risks, but also a heavy cost and the inherent
cyclicality of the
financial advisory industry. NMR's GA division accounts for the
vast majority of
the institution's revenue, while a nascent credit management
division represents
most of the remainder.
The GA franchise benefits from NMR being part of the wider
Rothschild group and
its operational integration into R&Co has increased since the
reorganisation of
the Rothschild group in 2014 and 2015. GA revenue is fairly well
diversified by
advisory type and sector (no sector accounted for more than 15%
of GA revenue in
the financial year to end-March 2016) and NMR enjoys strong
league table
positions in UK and European M&A, restructuring and equity
advisory, with
slightly improved rankings in 1H16.
After the UK's vote in June 2016 to leave the EU, we believe the
outlook for
M&A, notably in the UK, has become more uncertain, which could
affect NMR's
advisory pipeline in 2H16 and 2017, as it accounts for a
sizeable proportion of
advisory revenue. However, we expect any negative impact to
remain limited to
M&A advisory revenue, with at least partial compensation from
increasing revenue
from NMR's restructuring franchise. The latter tends to benefit
from more
challenging operating environments such as in 2009 and 2010 when
the global
financial crisis led to a rise in the proportion of
restructuring-related
advisory revenue. In addition, NMR has demonstrated an ability
to swiftly adjust
its cost base and to ensure adequate revenue in adverse market
conditions.
NMR's asset quality benefitted from progress in reducing legacy
exposures in
FY16 (gross legacy loans accounted for 26% of NMR's
unconsolidated Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) compared with 66% of consolidated FCC at FYE15).
While we expect
progress in winding down legacy assets to be slower in 2H16 and
2017, partly
because of negative repercussions of the Brexit vote, we believe
that tail risk
from NMR's legacy assets is now becoming immaterial. Credit
exposure related to
European CLO retention rules at FYE16 was small but given NMR's
expansion plans
for its credit management business we expect CLO-related credit
risk to
moderately increase in 2017.
NMR's adjusted business model and the sale of Five Arrows has
drastically
reduced funding needs and as of early August 2016, NMR had
repaid all its
customer deposits in anticipation of the return of its banking
licence. External
debt is limited to GBP124m perpetual subordinated notes, carried
at historical
fair value. Liquidity is sound with both NMR's internal
liquidity guidance and
liquidity coverage ratios comfortably exceeding regulatory
minima.
NMR's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at FYE16 was a sound
21.7% (FYE15:
14.2%) and its gross debt/EBITDA ratio (excluding customer
deposits and
including 50% of its outstanding perpetual subordinated debt as
debt in line
with Fitch's equity credit approach) stood at around 0.7x, which
compares well
with securities firm peers. While internal capital generation is
sound, dividend
pay-out ratios are high relative to banks. The latter is,
however, in line with
other cash-generative businesses such as investment managers or
advisory firms.
As a fully-owned subsidiary of R&Co, NMR's disclosure and
reporting requirements
are less extensive than those of listed peers and since 2016 NMR
reports on an
unconsolidated basis. Family ownership has also resulted in a
stable management
team and distinct corporate culture.
The programme ratings of Rothschild Continuations Finance PLC
(RCF), a
fully-owned subsidiary of NMR, are driven by an unconditional
and irrevocable
guarantee by NMR. The ratings are equalised with NMR's IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NMR's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'No Floor'
reflect our view that while support from the authorities is
possible, it cannot
be relied upon. We have withdrawn both SR and SRF in light of
NMR's return of
its banking licence since Fitch does not typically assign
sovereign
support-driven SRs or SRFs to privately-owned non-bank financial
institutions in
developed countries.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The rating of RCF's perpetual subordinated notes (upper Tier 2
notes) is based
on the guarantee provided by NMR. Under Fitch corporate hybrid
criteria, the
notes are rated three notches below NMR's Long-Term IDR and
qualify for 50%
equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
We expect market conditions for UK and European M&A to be more
challenging in
4Q16 and 2017 and evidence that NMR is able to generate adequate
GA revenue
under these conditions while maintaining stable or improved
earnings,
capitalisation and leverage metrics would support an IDR upgrade
in 2017. Given
NMR's continued reliance on the GA division for revenue
generation, any upside
would be limited to one notch.
A material drop in GA revenue would lead to a revision of NMR's
Outlook to
Stable. In addition, NMR's ratings remain sensitive to damage to
its reputation
or franchise, which would impair the ability to attract new GA
business. More
aggressive capital or liquidity management following the return
of its banking
licence, though not expected by us, would also be
rating-negative.
NMR's compensation ratio remains high relative to many of its
peers but we view
this as a feature of the company's advisory profile. An
inability to swiftly
adjust its cost base to falling fee levels in a more adverse
market environment,
resulting in weaker financial flexibility, would also be
rating-negative.
The programme ratings of RCF are primarily sensitive to a change
in NMR's
Long-Term IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Similarly, the ratings for the subordinated notes are primarily
sensitive to a
change in NMR's Long-Term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
N M Rothschild & Sons Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
Rothschild Continuations Finance PLC
Senior unsecured programme rating affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2'
Hybrid debt (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Jul 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012188
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
