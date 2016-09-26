(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Chelindbank and Bank Avers at 'BB-',
and of
Primsotsbank and Bank Levoberezhny at 'B+'. The Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs
are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ALL BANKS' IDRs, VRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The four banks' IDRs and National ratings are driven by their
individual
strength, as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs). The VRs
reflect the
banks' limited franchises (although market positions are
significant in their
respective regional markets), significant concentrations and the
relatively
high-risk Russian operating environment.
However, the ratings also consider the banks' generally solid
financial metrics,
reflected in sufficient capitalisation, reasonable asset
quality, decent
profitability and comfortable liquidity. The higher ratings of
Chelind and Avers
reflect their higher capital ratios, deeper regional franchise
(Chelind), lower
loan impairment (Avers) and benefits from cooperation with TAIF
group (Avers).
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the banks
will be able to
sustain their performance in the near to medium term,
notwithstanding the weak
performance of the economy. This view is based on their
satisfactory recent
performance since the onset of the recession in Russia,
generally stable asset
quality and moderate risk appetites. Significant pre-impairment
profitability -
supported by the recent recovery of net interest margins - and
capital cushions
also provide capacity to absorb moderate unexpected credit
losses. Liquidity
risks are limited given deposit stability, liquidity surpluses
and modest
refinancing requirements.
The credit profiles of Primsotsbank and Levoberezhny are closely
correlated
given their common ownership and similar business models,
although inter-company
balances and risk sharing have been limited.
CHELIND'S IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
Chelind's non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90 days overdue)
have been
relatively stable in the economic downturn at about 7% at
end-1H16 compared
with about 6% at end-1H15 (end-2015: 7%). Restructured loans
added a further 3%
of the book (end-1H15: 4%), while reserve coverage of the total
problem loans
(NPLs plus restructured) was a sound 1.2x at end-1H16.
Chelind's net interest margin (NIM) has returned to the level of
2014 (8.4% in
1H16), after a dip in 2015, following some stabilisation in the
local interest
rate environment driven by the gradually decreasing key rate. In
1H16, the
bank's pre-impairment operating profit was equal to 7.6%
(annualised) of average
gross loans (1H15: about 6%), while impairment charges consumed
about 24% of the
pre-impairment profit (1H15: 46%).
Chelind's capitalisation and loss absorption metrics compare
well with those of
peers, with Fitch Core Capital (FCC)/risk-weighted assets at
21.1% and the
statutory total capital adequacy ratio of 18.0% at end-1H16, up
from 18.3% and
17.5%, respectively, at end-1H15 thanks to some moderate
deleveraging. At
end-1H16 the bank's capitalisation allowed it to additionally
reserve about 10%
of gross loans (up to about 23% in total) without breaching
minimal capital
adequacy requirements.
At the same time, Fitch notes that about 28% of the bank's
statutory equity at
end-1H16 comprised property revaluation reserves (accounted as
Tier 2 capital),
exposing the bank to market risk. However, Fitch believes that
the latter is
moderate and thus the bank's capital should be preserved, at
least in the near
term, given Chelind's modest growth plans and ability to absorb
incremental
credit-related losses through income.
At end-1H16, Chelind's total available liquidity net of
potential debt
repayments covered a high 49% of its customer accounts.
Liquidity is also
supported by the stable cash generation from the loan book,
equal to about 8% of
total customer accounts each month.
AVERS IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
Avers' asset structure reflects its moderate risk appetite and
the treasury
function it performs for TAIF group (a large oil
refining/petrochemical holding
in Tatarstan ultimately controlled, like the bank, by
individuals close to the
former head of the republic, Fitch understands). About a quarter
of the bank's
assets at end-1H16, 94% of non-equity funding and over 20% of
operating profit
for 1H16 related to TAIF or the bank's shareholders.
Avers' assets are dominated by liquid items (cash, short-term
interbank
placements and highly rated securities) which reflect the
short-term nature of
funding from TAIF. Loans only comprise about a third of assets.
NPLs were a low
0.5% of the portfolio at end-1H16 and restructured exposures
comprised a further
0.4%. By far the largest loan exposure (67% of the portfolio at
end-1H16) is
short-term rouble-denominated financing to TAIF secured with
foreign-currency
-deposits of TAIF held with Avers (net of cash collateral
exposure to TAIF is a
moderate 8% of FCC). Other loans are unrelated to TAIF,
moderately concentrated
(the rest of the largest 20 exposures were equal to 40% of FCC),
of moderate
credit risk and well-collateralised.
Avers' capitalisation is solid (regulatory Tier 1 ratio of 25%
at end-7M16),
although this has fallen from 36% at end-2015 as a result of
rapid growth. Asset
growth was mostly to TAIF (cash-covered) and in liquid assets,
and so low risk.
Additional loss absorption is offered by pre-impairment
profitability, which was
equal to 2.4% (annualised) of average assets in 1H16, supported
by moderate cost
of funding from TAIF.
Avers' funding is largely short-term but is mostly from TAIF and
is therefore
unlikely to become a source of liquidity stress. Liquid assets
are sufficient to
cover a sizeable 70% of customer funding and the bank has no
wholesale funding.
PRIMSOTSBANK'S IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
Primsotbank's NPLs were reasonable, at 6.5% of gross loans at
end-1H16, and a
moderate 3% of the portfolio was restructured. Asset quality has
stabilised in
2016 helped by better performance of Primsotsbank's retail
portfolio and only
moderate worsening of the corporate book. Loan loss reserves
fully covered NPLs
and restructured exposures, combined.
Corporate loans (50% of gross loans), are of reasonable quality,
based on a
review of the largest 25 borrowers (half of the corporate book),
of which only
two were impaired at end-1H16. Retail loans (35% of the total)
were mostly (62%)
unsecured, but a majority of the latter comprised exposures to
lower-risk
borrowers (payroll clients, or customers with a positive credit
history with the
bank). Annualised losses fell to 2% of average performing
unsecured loans in
1H16 (5% in 2015, 9% in 2014) due to reduced lending to street
clients. The SME
portfolio (14% of loans) was mostly issued under SME Bank
programmes (the
state-owned Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises
Support) was granular
and generated a moderate 2% of NPLs (annualised) in 1H16.
Primsotsbank's regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio was a moderate
9.6% at end-7M16.
However, strong pre-impairment profit (net of unpaid accruals,
equal to 8% of
average loans, annualised, in 1H16) offers considerable loss
absorption
capacity.
The bank's liquidity has remained comfortable as loan growth has
been limited.
The cushion of liquid assets was sufficient to cover 40% of
customer accounts at
end-1H16, and monthly proceeds from loan repayments were equal
to a further 7%
of customer accounts. Near-term wholesale repayments are limited
at
Primsotsbank.
The upgrade of Primsotsbank's National rating to 'A(rus)' from
'A-(rus)' largely
reflects the stabilisation of its asset quality and its
continued sound
performance.
LEVOBEREZHNY'S IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
NPLs at Levoberezhny (13% of gross loans at end-1H16) were
higher than at
Primsotsbank due to a larger proportion of retail loans (46% of
gross loans),
over 80% of which were unsecured. Credit losses, however, are
significantly
lower than at other retail banks due to Levoberezhny's
predominant lending to
lower-risk retail borrowers (salaried employees of corporate
clients,
state-sector employees and borrowers with positive credit
histories with the
bank). Fitch calculates that origination of new losses in the
bank's unsecured
retail book in 1H16 (calculated as growth of NPLs plus
write-offs divided by
average performing loans) was minimal compared with 5% in 2015
and 10% in 2014.
Restructured loans comprised a further 5% of loans at end-1H16
and were mostly
in the corporate portfolio. NPLs were fully covered by reserves
at end-1H16, but
restructured were reserved to a lesser extent, mostly due to
them having
reasonable collateral coverage.
Levoberezhny's regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio was a moderate
9.8% at end-7M16.
However, strong pre-impairment profit (net of unpaid accruals,
equal to 6% of
average loans, annualised, in 1H16) offers considerable
loss-absorption
capacity.
The liquidity cushion was sufficient to cover a significant half
of customer
accounts at end-1H16, and near-term wholesale repayments were
minimal.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors
(SRF) of 'No Floor'
reflect their limited market shares and systemic importance, as
a result of
which support from the Russian authorities cannot be relied on,
in Fitch's view.
Support from the banks' private shareholders is also not
factored into the
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs and NATIONAL RATINGS
The four banks' ratings could be downgraded if their credit
profiles suffer
significantly as a result of a material weakening of asset
quality or higher
risk appetite, which could lead to capital erosion. Avers'
ratings could be
also downgraded if the current benefits of cooperation with TAIF
reduce. Upside
potential for the banks' ratings is limited given the weak
economic outlook.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are unlikely to change
given the
banks' limited systemic importance.
Chelind
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Avers
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Primsotsbank
Long-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A(rus) ' from 'A-(rus)';
Outlook Stable
Levoberezhny
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Roman Kornev (Chelind)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anna Erachina (Avers)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anton Lopatin (Primsotsbank, Levoberezhny)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Maria Kuraeva (Chelind)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5575
Ruslan Bulatov (Avers)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Anna Erachina (Primsotsbank, Levoberezhny)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
