(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
UniCredit Bulbank
AD (Bulbank) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', a
Support Rating
(SR) of '2' and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb'. The Long-Term
IDR is on
Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and SR
Bulbank's IDRs and SR reflect a high probability of
extraordinary support from
the bank's ultimate owner, UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit;
BBB+/Negative/bbb+).
This is primary based on Fitch's view that the Bulgarian bank
and the wider CEE
region are strategically important for UniCredit. Bulbank's
small size (around
1% of UniCredit's consolidated assets at end-1H16) means that
potential support
should be manageable for UniCredit.
UniCredit's commitment to its Bulgarian subsidiary has been
evidenced by a track
record of significant operational and managerial support for the
bank. Bulbank
contributed around 6% to UniCredit's consolidated net profit in
1H16, despite
its relative small size.
The bank's Short-Term IDR of F2 - the higher of two options
corresponding to a
Long-Term IDR of 'BBB' - reflects potential support from
higher-rated UniCredit.
The Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-Term IDR reflects that
on UniCredit.
Bulbank is directly owned by UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank
Austria;
BBB+/Negative/bbb+), which holds a 99.5% stake in the bank. The
upcoming
transfer of CEE operations from Bank Austria to UniCredit
(planned in 4Q16) will
be neutral to Fitch's view of the parental support available to
the Bulgarian
subsidiary as it is already notched from the ultimate parent,
UniCredit.
VR
Bulbank's standalone profile reflects the bank's leading
domestic market
franchise, solid profitability, strong capital buffers, robust
funding and
liquidity. At the same time, Fitch also factors in Bulgaria's
challenging
operating environment, the bank's high impaired loans ratio and
overall moderate
risk appetite compared with peers. The VR is also underpinned by
potential
ordinary support available from its parent.
Bulbank's strong local franchise and scale have translated into
its more
resilient performance through- the-cycle compared with Bulgarian
peers. At
end-1H16, Bulbank was by far the largest bank in Bulgaria by
total assets
(around 20% market share), customer loans (around 19%) and
deposits (around 19%;
for retail customers: 15%). The bank has a dominant market
position in Bulgaria
in the corporate segment and is ranked second in retail banking.
The bank
operates a traditional banking business, with a solid foothold
in the corporate
segment, which accounted for around 74% of gross loans.
Bulbank's weak asset quality reflects mostly legacy problems
stemming from
relaxed corporate lending pre-global financial crisis, including
financing of
the commercial real estate and construction sectors (around
13.5% of gross loan
book at end-1H16). Retail loans performed distinctly better, but
should be
viewed against regular write-offs in the consumer loan
portfolio.
At end-1H16 the bank's impaired loans ratio (defined as IFRS
impaired loans and
non-impaired loans past due by more than 90 days) stood at
around 13.9% (around
8% for retail loans only), which was considerably below the
sector average
(around 20%), but fairly high in the wider CEE region. The
impaired loans ratio
fell from around 17.5% at end-2013, driven by loan expansion and
portfolio
clean-up, which should benefit from a slowly recovering real
estate market.
Bulbank's profitability has been fairly resilient, despite
pressure from subdued
domestic credit demand, low market interest rates and excess
liquidity. The
bank's results compare favourably with regional peers due to the
bank's still
wide margins (around 4% at end-1H16) and high operational
efficiency
(cost/income ratio of around 40%). Loan impairment charges
amounted to a
considerable 1.5% of average gross loans at end-1H16.
Bulbank's substantial capital surplus over regulatory minimums
must be viewed
against the difficult operating environment in Bulgaria. Reserve
coverage of
impaired loans is moderate, but if all outstanding impaired
loans were fully
covered with reserves, the bank's Fitch core capital ratio would
still be above
20% at end-1H16. The common equity Tier 1 ratio increased in
July 2016 by around
250bp from 23.7% at end-1H16, due to the bank's transition to
the Advanced IRB
method.
Refinancing risks are low because the bank is self-funded with
customer deposits
(around 85% of total funding at end-1H16), it has a strong
deposit franchise,
high excess liquidity and can rely on ordinary parental support.
Corporate
deposits (around 50% of total deposits) are generally stable and
granular.
Available highly liquid assets (around BGN6.5bn) at end-1H16
covered around 48%
total deposits.
The loans/ deposits ratio dropped to around 84% at end-1H16 from
above 100% at
end-2014. This was driven by deposit growth of around 25% in
both 2014 and 2015,
reflecting flight-to-quality sparked by the collapse of the
second-largest
domestic bank and the intensification of the Greek crisis,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and SR
Bulbank's IDRs and SR are sensitive to changes in UniCredit's
ratings or to
Fitch's view of UniCredit's commitment to Bulbank or to the
wider CEE region.
Therefore, the bank's Long-Term IDR would be downgraded in case
of a downgrade
of UniCredit's Long-Term IDR, which is currently on Negative
Outlook. Bulbank
could be also downgraded if UniCredit markedly changes its CEE
strategy,
resulting in lower expectations of parental support propensity
for its
subsidiaries in the region in general, and the Bulgarian
subsidiary, in
particular.
VR
The bank's VR could be upgraded in case of a marked improvement
of the operating
environment and a significant reduction of impaired loans. A
downgrade could be
triggered by negative trends in loan book performance or an
increase in risk
appetite.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F2'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb'
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
