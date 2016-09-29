(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Compagnie francaise
d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur's, Coface North America
Insurance Company
and Coface Re SA's (together Coface) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'AA-'. The issuers are major insurance entities in the Coface
group.
Fitch has also affirmed Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le
commerce
exterieur 's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
COFACE SA's
Long-Term IDR at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term
ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Coface's strong business profile and
geographical
diversification in credit insurance and its solid capital
position. Offsetting
these strengths is Coface's limited size and diversification by
product for a
'AA-' rated insurer and the lower run rate of profitability amid
challenging
operating conditions.
On 22 September 2016, Coface unveiled its three-year plan 'Fit
to Win', aimed at
achieving an average combined ratio of 83% across the cycle,
cost savings of
EUR30m and a Solvency II ratio between 140%-160%. Fitch
considers this plan as
neutral to Coface's ratings.
Coface is the third-largest credit insurer worldwide. The group
holds an
estimated 20% market share and operates in 67 countries. At
end-2015, Coface
reported gross written premiums of EUR1.3bn, compared with an
industry total of
around EUR6bn.
Coface's risk profile is adequate despite the close correlation
of the group's
activities with the economy. The group benefits from its
flexibility to adjust
the terms and conditions of its policies and largely focuses on
the short-tail
business. In addition, Coface continues to manage underwriting
limits to certain
countries that are exposed to high frequency claims.
Coface's capitalisation is supportive of the ratings. At June
2016, Coface's
Solvency II ratio was 155% (end-2015: 147%), within the
company's target of
140%-160%. Operating leverage (net premium written to equity)
also was strong at
0.3x at June-2016.
Coface's total financing and commitments ratio, a measure of
debt and debt-like
obligations, was fairly high at 1.6x at June-2016, but in line
with year-end
2015. Debt was used mostly to fund the group's factoring
operations. Coface's
financial leverage ratio (FLR), which excludes factoring assets,
was stable at
18% at June-2016 (end-2015: 18%). The ratio is in line with the
'AA' IFS median
and Fitch does not expect Coface to raise additional financial
debt in the near
future.
Coface's net combined ratio deteriorated to 92% at June-2016
(June-2015: 82%),
following higher losses related to risks underwritten in
emerging countries, as
well as soft markets in mature countries. As a consequence,
Coface's net income
decreased to EUR26m at June 2016 (June 2015: EUR66m), resulting
in a
Fitch-calculated return on equity of 1.5% (June 2015: 3.8%).
Fitch expects Coface to maintain a good underwriting performance
over the cycle,
resulting from the group's stricter underwriting guidelines and
focus on
profitability versus growth, although the combined ratio in 2016
is likely to be
above 93%.
Coface's financial flexibility is adequate, with access to
external financing,
such as operating debt, commitments received from banks and the
EUR100m
Contingent Equity Line. Fitch views Coface's reinsurance
programme as effective
in reducing earnings volatility during financial turbulence.
Coface maintains a prudent investment strategy, holding a large
portion of its
assets in cash to meet short-term obligations and to limit
investment risk.
Coface's bond portfolio is diversified by geography, as a result
of their
business mix.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Coface's net premiums
written-to-equity ratio
increases to 1.1x, the FLR increases to 25% or the combined
ratio increases to
above 100%, over a sustained period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given Coface's
limited size and
product range compared with larger, higher rated insurers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
COFACE SA:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt affirmed at A-
Coface North America Insurance Company:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Coface Finanz GmbH:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Coface Re SA:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
