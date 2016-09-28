(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Phoenix
Life Limited's
and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited's Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'A' with Positive Outlooks. They are the main operating
companies of Phoenix
Group Holdings (Phoenix). Fitch has also affirmed Phoenix's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Positive Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed PGH Capital Public Limited Company's
GBP300m 5.75%
senior notes (XS1081768738) and GBP428m subordinated Tier 2
notes (XS1171593293)
at 'BBB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. Both debt issues are
guaranteed by Phoenix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects potential benefits from the
proposed acquisition
of Abbey Life (AL) from Deutsche Bank for GBP935m announced
today, in addition
to potential benefits from the previously announced acquisition
of Embassy and
Sun Life (ESL) from AXA UK for GBP375m (see 'Fitch Revises
Phoenix Life's and
Phoenix Life Assurance's Outlook to Positive' dated 27 May 2016
at
www.fitchratings.com). Phoenix is financing the ESL acquisition
through the
issuance of GBP194m of new equity and via a bridge loan facility
of up to
GBP220m, which Phoenix plans to repay within six month of the
ESL acquisition.
Phoenix plans to finance the acquisition of AL through issuing
GBP735m of
additional equity and a new debt facility of up to GBP250m.
Fitch views both transactions as positive for Phoenix's market
position and
expects that the transactions will have a favourable impact on
the company's
capitalisation and financial leverage. Fitch expects that the
ESL acquisition
will accelerate the release of capital requirements due to
increased
diversification of life insurance risks because ESL has a higher
proportion of
mortality risk compared to longevity risk than Phoenix's
existing business. The
AL acquisition adds a well-capitalised insurance business to
Phoenix's
operations and Fitch expects Phoenix's Solvency II surplus to
increase by
GBP0.4bn due to the AL acquisition. AL currently faces conduct
risk as a result
of the FCA's review of 'fair treatment of long-standing
customers' and the
thematic review relating to annuity sales practices. However,
Phoenix has agreed
GBP175m indemnity protection with Deutsche Bank to cover
potential negative
outcomes.
The ratings reflect Phoenix's strong capitalisation and market
position. These
positive rating factors are offset by high, but significantly
improved,
financial leverage and fairly weak fixed-charge coverage.
We view Phoenix's capitalisation, as measured by our Prism
factor-based capital
model (Prism FBM), as "extremely strong" based on end-2015 data
(end-2014: "very
strong"). Phoenix's Solvency II coverage ratio was 122% at
end-1H16 (end-2015:
130%). As the Solvency II ratio is dampened by the inclusion of
own funds and
solvency capital requirements of with-profit funds and the PGL
staff pension
schemes that are in surplus, Phoenix also reported the ratio
excluding these
effects, its "shareholder capital coverage" ratio, which was
144% at end-1H16
(end-2015: 154%).
Phoenix's financial leverage has improved significantly in
recent years, to 29%
at end-1H16 (end-2015: 31%) from 52% at end-2011. Fitch expects
financial
leverage to continue to improve in the medium term.
Phoenix's fixed-charge coverage was around 3x in 2015 and 1H16
(2014: around
6x), in line with the 2011-2015 average of around 4x, which is
weak for the
rating. The decline in 2015 was due to coverage in 2014 being
supported by the
proceeds of the sale of Phoenix's asset manager Ignis to
Standard Life.
Phoenix is the largest consolidator of closed life assurance
funds in the UK
with total assets of GBP60.6bn (excluding reinsurance assets) at
end-2015 and
gross written premiums of GBP902m in 2015. However, as Phoenix's
strategy is to
acquire run-off portfolios only in the UK, the group's
geographical
diversification is limited. This exposes Phoenix to economic and
regulatory
changes in the UK.
Fitch expects Brexit to drive widespread credit pressure, as
life insurers tend
to be sensitive to deterioration of the market values of their
assets. Sustained
economic weakness leading to material deterioration in the
market values of
assets or lower demand for business could place UK insurers at
risk of
downgrades.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Phoenix's score in Prism FBM
remains "extremely
strong" and financial leverage remains below 30% with Fitch
expecting it to
remain below 30% and evidence of successful integration of ESL
and AL into
Phoenix's operations.
We could revise the Outlook to Stable if the integration of ESL
and AL into
Phoenix's operation is not successful or if Prism FBM does not
remain "extremely
strong" or financial leverage does not remain below 30% in 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012276
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
