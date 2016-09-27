(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 27 (Fitch) 惠譽評級報告鏈接：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/887943">China’s Rebalancing Has Not Yet Addressed Credit Risks 本文章英文原文最初於2016年9月22日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1012026">Fitch: China's Rebalancing Yet to Address Credit Risks 惠譽評級-香港/新加坡-2016年9月22日：迄今為止，中國經濟再平衡尚未能夠實現擺脫對信用快速增長的依賴。惠譽評級認為中國政策決策者將繼續利用強勁的信貸增長以 達到近期的GDP目標，這將使金融系統中資產質量問題的規模擴大。 近年內，中國經濟已經在兩個重要方向上取得了再平衡。首先，自2011年底起，服務業的增長速度已經超過了工業部門，成為了主要的經濟驅動力。其次，在支出方面，消費已經 取代投資成為實際GDP增長的最大貢獻因素。這些變化以及政府對削減工業部門過剩產能的決心，將促使經濟在長期內轉向增長放緩但更加可持續的模式。 但是，幾乎沒有跡象表明經濟再平衡正在向第三種更重要的方向發展，即經濟仍然高度依賴信貸擴張來滿足GDP增長目標。 8月末人民幣貸款餘額同比增長13.0%，而社會融資規模存量同比增長12.3%。新增信貸中的較大份額流向了住戶部門，特別是以抵押貸款的形式。住戶貸款總體上比槓桿率 高的企業貸款更安全，因為抵押貸款受到嚴格的借款限制，並且家庭債務相對較低。然而，其中仍然存在一個問題—在某種程度上，上述情況使得房地產價格進一步上升，企業進而利 用攀升的房價為其自身的借款作抵押。 惠譽在此前的研究中預計金融系統中的不良貸款率可能已經高達15%-21%。與此相比，官方數據顯示截至2016年上半年，商業銀行的不良貸款率僅為1.8%。鑒於這一差 異，銀行的不良貸款率似乎極有可能在中期內繼續升高。目前已經出現壓力跡象，最明顯的是銀行核銷或拋售貸款（如對資產管理公司的貸款）的頻率上升。 我們預計，如果將債務問題一次性處理，那麼會導致7.4萬億 – 13.6萬億人民幣（1.1萬億 – 2.1萬億美元）的資金短缺，相當於GDP的約11% - 20%。 如果低效信貸繼續以近年的速度增長並且沒有額外籌集內部或外部資金，那麼到2018年底，資金缺口可能進一步上升10-13個百分點。 然而，信貸缺口不太可能一下子立即解決。惠譽預計風險將通過增長以及核銷、拋售壞帳和將更多貸款再融資的方式逐漸得到解決。 銀行在債務積壓的實際性解決中具有重要意義，並且可能需要吸收一定比例的損失。中型銀行的緩衝能力最弱，亦最容易受到資金壓力的影響。如果沒有籌集新的資金，中型銀行的生 存力評級可能受到最大的壓力。 我們認為，最終需要國家資源以幫助解決中國的債務積壓問題。惠譽預計在2015年，一般性政府債務已達到GDP的55%（其中地方政府債務約占GDP的34%），僅高於其 他‘A’類評級國家的52%的中位數水平。如果一般性政府債務上升至遠高於我們目前預期的水平，那麼中國的主權評級（A+/穩定）則可能面臨壓力。信貸問題和金融系統資本 重整提前解決不是惠譽的基本假設，但是這種情形可能導致一般性政府債務在我們預期之外上升。 惠譽在發布的報告中概述了中國的信用風險，請參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 或點擊文本上方鏈接。 聯繫人： Jonathan Cornish 董事總經理 金融機構評級 +852 2263 9901 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 Grace Wu（胡月明） 高級董事 金融機構評級 +852 2263 9919 Andrew Fennell 董事 主權評級 +852 2263 9925 Daniel Martin 惠譽快訊 +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 本文章最初發布在惠譽快訊的信貸市場評論頁面。原文章請參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com ，文中的所有觀點均為惠譽評級所有。 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001