(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
French Region of
Bretagne's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook
is Negative.
Its EUR500m EMTN programme has been affirmed at 'AA' and 'F1+'
and its EUR240m
short-term commercial paper programme has been affirmed at
'F1+'.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's unchanged view that
Bretagne's debt
metrics may deteriorate in the medium term to levels that are
not compatible
with the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to our base case scenario, Bretagne's operating margin
should remain
sound and stable at around 23% in 2016. Operating revenue is
likely to decline
0.7% in 2016, as cuts in state transfers are unlikely to be
offset by tax
revenue growth, despite a 10.9% tax hike on vehicle registration
certificates in
early 2016. Nevertheless, we expect operating expenditure to
decrease at a
similar pace as the region implements cost-cutting measures.
We expect the operating margin to slightly weaken to an average
of 19% over
2017-2019. This is mainly due to the transfer of the
department's main
transportation competencies in 2017, which will inflate both
operating revenue
and expenditure by the same amount and, consequently, weaken the
operating
margin. Notwithstanding these transfers of competencies, further
cuts in state
transfers will have a negative, albeit slight, impact on the
region's operating
performance in 2017. Fitch will monitor developments of possible
additional
funding for French regions in 2017 as it could significantly
improve Bretagne's
operating performance in the coming years.
The region aims to implement a large EUR2.6bn investment
programme in 2016-2021,
including the construction of a high-speed rail link to Paris to
be delivered in
May 2017. Capital expenditure is likely to be close to EUR500m a
year in
2016-2019, compared with EUR468m in 2015. We expect the region's
self-financing
capacity (before debt repayment) to be close to 70% on average
in 2016-2019,
which would be adequate but not sufficient to stabilise debt.
Bretagne's debt increased to EUR835m at end-2015 from nearly
EUR300m at
end-2011. Our base case scenario forecasts that it will reach
EUR1.45bn at
end-2019 and represent around 130% of current revenue. As a
result, the debt
payback ratio is likely to deteriorate towards eight years at
end-2019, from a
sound 3.9 years at end-2015. Debt service coverage should remain
sound, with
debt service representing less than 40% of the operating balance
over the medium
term.
Bretagne benefits from strong governance, as evidenced in its
accurate budget
planning and debt management. The political framework is stable
with a
cross-party consensus on key issues, especially financial
strategy. The region's
management aims to reduce operating expenditure by 0.75% a year
over the medium
term, by limiting staff cost growth at 1.9% on top of
cost-cutting measures. In
2015, the region's operating expenditure (excluding European
funds items) fell
0.8% and a similar decline is expected in 2016.
Bretagne's diversified economy relies on an important
agricultural sector, a
strong industrial base, and a dynamic services sector. Its
unemployment rate
(8.8 % in 1Q16) is below the metropolitan average (9.9%),
underpinned by a
skilled workforce. We expect the regional economy to recover in
line with the
national economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in the direct debt payback ratio to eight years
could result in a
downgrade. A downgrade of the sovereign would also be reflected
in Bretagne's
ratings.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the direct
debt-to-current revenue
ratio stabilises at around 100% over the medium term
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
