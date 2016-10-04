(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Vietnamese property
developer, Vingroup JSC's (Vingroup) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and the rating on its senior
unsecured notes at
'B+'. Fitch has also assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to the
senior unsecured
notes. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the company's robust
performance in
its property development business mitigates the losses in its
nascent consumer
retail business. As result, we expect Vingroup to maintain its
current moderate
net financial leverage. Deleveraging to a lower level may be
possible when its
retail business matures and starts being profitable, which is
likely in 2019 if
Vietnam's macroeconomic environment remains supportive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Unprofitable Consumer Retail Business: Vingroup in 2015 embarked
on an
aggressive strategy to gain market dominance in Vietnam's
nascent consumer
retail sector. Its multi-format retail business comprising
supermarkets,
convenience stores, electronic appliances and information and
communication
technology stores and specialty retail stores are located in 23
of Vietnam's 63
cities and provinces.
As a result of a very fast rollout, which was evident from the
nine-fold rise in
revenue to VND4.31trn in 2015, the business remains unprofitable
with a negative
EBITDA margin of 29% in 2015 (2014: negative 18%). The company
expects to start
generating positive EBITDA in 2019, which is possible if it
remains disciplined
in its execution and the macroeconomic environment remains
healthy.
Robust Property Development Performance: Fitch views the rising
granularity of
Vingroup's property development portfolio and its ability to
sustain a high
pre-sales rate of around 85% favourably. Cash collections from
property sales
quadrupled to VND57.6trn in 2015 from VND14.65trn in 2014.
Vingroup's sales and revenue up to end-2015 were mainly driven
by Royal City,
Times City and Central Park, with small contributions from
Vinhomes Riverside,
56 Nguyen Chi Thanh, Can Tho Villas and Vinpearl beach villa
projects.
Vingroup's cash flows up to end-2019, however, will be driven by
six projects
under development - Vinhomes Gardenia, Vinhomes Golden River,
Vinhomes Paradise,
Vinhomes Riverside 2, Vinhomes Smart City and Vinhomes La Seine.
Growing Investment Property Portfolio: Vingroup pursues a
two-pronged strategy
of aggressively expanding its property development and
investment property
businesses. Investment property revenue rose by 33% to
VND6.76trn in 2015.
EBITDA margin for the investment property business moderated to
a still healthy
48% in 2015 (2014: 87%) due to higher marketing expenses.
Stable Financial Profile: The robust performance of Vingroup's
property
development business translated into moderate net financial
leverage of 42% in
2015 (2014: 43%) despite the sizeable capex incurred in 2014 and
2015. The
coverage of consolidated interest expense by investment property
EBITDA was
lower at 0.91x in 2015 (2014: 1.39x) due to higher marketing
expenses. Fitch
estimates that Vingroup's cash flows from the property
development business will
offset its consumer retail business losses.
Supportive Macroeconomic Environment: Vietnam (BB-/Stable) has
sustained strong
real GDP growth, underpinned by the robust performance of the
manufacturing and
services sectors, and medium-term growth prospects are
favourable. The
government has since July 2015 permitted foreign institutions
and individuals
who have been granted a Vietnamese visa to own properties with
leases of 50
years or less, with the possibility of the leasehold tenor being
renewed. These
factors underpin the expansion of Vingroup's development,
consumer retail and
investment property businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Vingroup
include
- Cash collections from property sales will be at least
VND50trn a year in
2016-2019,
- The VND7.0trn of outstanding preference shares as of end-2015
that were wholly
subscribed by Warburg Pincus will be converted into equity in a
cash-neutral
transaction in 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- The ratio of net adjusted debt to the sum of net inventory and
investment
properties exceeding 60%, or
- The ratio of cash collections from property sales to gross
adjusted debt
remaining below 1.0x on a sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- The ratio of net adjusted debt to the sum of net inventory and
investment
properties declining to less than 40%,
- The consumer retail business generating positive operating
cash flows, and
- Vingroup generating positive consolidated free cash flows
(consolidated cash
flow from operations less capex less dividends) on a sustained
basis
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: Vingroup's cash balance and projected
operating cash
flows are adequate to meet contractual debt maturities till
end-2019 and to
partly finance capex. Outstanding cash and bank deposits at
end-2015 was
VND18.0trn. Fitch estimates the company will generate annual
operating cash
flows of at least VND40trn.
Moderate Refinancing Risk: Contractual debt maturities for the
12-month periods
ending 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2018 are VND7.1trn and
VND16.3trn, respectively.
The outstanding cash as of end-2015 is adequate to meet debt
maturities till
end-2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Vingroup JSC
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Rating on senior notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating of
'RR4' assigned
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
