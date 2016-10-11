(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand-based
Heartland Bank Limited's (HBL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'
with a Stable Outlook, its Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and its
Viability Rating at
'bbb'. The bank's Support Rating has also been affirmed at '5'
and its Support
Rating Floor at 'No Floor'.
The affirmation of HBL's IDRs and Viability Rating reflects the
continued
improvement in its underwriting standards and risk-controls,
especially in light
of its higher risk appetite relative to peers. The bank focuses
on niche
markets, where it has achieved a leading franchise and benefits
from
price-setting powers. This has resulted in a strong net interest
margin relative
to peers, offsetting the higher risk associated with some of its
lending
products. The Stable Outlook reflects our view that HBL is
likely to continue
its solid performance over the next year or two, based on the
company's
primarily organic growth. A significant acquisition is likely to
trigger a
review of the ratings.
Fitch expects New Zealand's operating environment to remain
stable in the
absence of a significant external shock. However, macroeconomic
risks are rising
due to mounting household debt and weak dairy prices.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING
HBL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its
continuing
strengthened risk-management practices, which should support
asset-quality
through the cycle. However, HBL's risk appetite remains higher
relative to peers
- especially given the bank's growth aspiration and customer
target groups -
this is a constraint on HBL's rating. HBL continued to reduce
its non-core
property finance portfolio and any losses from this portfolio
will be
immaterial.
HBL has a simple and transparent business model. It operates in
New Zealand and
Australia, focusing on niche markets, such as vehicle-finance
for households and
businesses, home-equity release (HER) mortgages as well as
equipment, livestock
and invoice finance for businesses. The bank's organisational
structure changed
at end-2015 following the amalgamation of HBL with its previous
shareholder,
Heartland New Zealand Limited (HNZ), and HBL became the sole
shareholder of all
subsidiaries previously owned by HNZ. The restructure removed
group
inefficiencies and increased the bank's earning streams as well
as geographical
and business diversification. The effect on HBL's capitalisation
and market risk
has been modest. Overall, Fitch views the group restructure
neutral to HBL's
ratings.
HBL's funding and liquidity profile is satisfactory for its
rating level. The
bank benefits from a more balanced asset-liability-maturity
profile relative to
domestic peers, as its lending products typically have shorter
maturities,
although HBL's HER mortgages have lengthened its asset maturity
by reducing the
portion of assets maturing within 12 months. HBL's on-balance
sheet liquidity is
adequate, consisting of cash and securities only. The bank has
no internal
securitisation capabilities for residential mortgage-backed
securities due to
its limited standard residential mortgages exposure.
Fitch sees HBL's capitalisation as adequate, considering its
risk appetite and
the agency's expectation of the bank's asset-quality and
earnings performance
through a full credit cycle. The bank benefits from sound levels
of retained
earnings, although asset-growth has consistently outpaced
internal capital
generation for the past three years. HBL can adjust its dividend
payout by
increasing share discount for its dividend re-investment plan,
which improves
capital flexibility. The group restructure has resulted in a
manageable increase
in risk-weighted assets affecting regulatory capital ratios,
which Fitch expects
to be offset through retained earnings. However, HBL's growth
aspirations and
new capital rules on HER mortgages may add some modest pressure
to its capital
ratios. HBL has access to equity markets and successfully raised
fresh common
equity in 2014, in contrast to its domestic peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
view that while
support from the New Zealand sovereign (AA/Stable) is possible,
it cannot be
relied on. We believe the Open Bank Resolution (OBR) scheme
reduces the
propensity of the sovereign to support its banks. The OBR scheme
allows for the
imposition of losses on depositors and senior debt holders to
make up capital
shortfalls if a deposit-taking institution fails.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING
HBL's IDRs and Viability Rating are sensitive to changes in the
bank's risk
appetite and funding and liquidity positions, especially if HBL
expands its
franchise into new and existing market segments by compromising
its improved
risk-management practices. Sustaining a more aggressive growth
strategy over a
long period could weaken HBL's financial profile and pressure
its Viability
Rating and IDRs. Positive rating action is not probable in the
short- to
medium-term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
sovereign to
provide timely support to HBL.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+ 66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012916
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
