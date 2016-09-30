(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Elli
Investments
Ltd.'s (Elli) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from
'CCC'. Elli is
a leading UK-based care home provider trading under the
following names: Four
Seasons Health Care, The Huntercombe Group and brighterkind. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects uncertainty over the sustainability of
Elli's capital
structure in light of structural deterioration in the business's
profitability
and cash flow performance, despite an improving operating
performance so far in
2016. As a result, Elli is required to supplement internal cash
generation with
non-core asset disposals to support liquidity, offering limited
visibility on
liquidity beyond December 2016 as the company approaches
refinancing from 2017.
Elli's parent company has entered into negotiations with its
lenders with the
aim of establishing a sustainable capital structure, which also
drives today's
downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operational Challenges, Stabilising Performance
Elli's business model is challenged by constraints affecting
profitability and
cash flow generation. This is due to pressures on its cost base
associated with
an increase in the national living wage and shortage of nurses
in the UK,
leading to a reliance on agency workers.
While in addition to the significant increase in funded nursing
care, the
'social care' levy introduced by the UK treasury to increase
funding for care
has been adopted by the majority of local authorities and has
led to a moderate
increase in fee rates during 2016, all these measures have so
far been
insufficient to fully restore profitability.
Against this backdrop, Elli has increased its focus on a clear
segmentation of
its care homes across the three brands, disposed of
under-performing assets,
increased the focus on the quality of care, as well as actively
managing
staffing and costs. As a result, the group's embargo rate is
currently the
lowest since 2014 and reliance on agency workers has been
managed down, while
occupancy rates have been steadily increasing.
Unsustainable Capital Structure
We believe that the decline in Elli's profitability is
structural, leading also
to impaired operational cash flow, and in turn an unsustainable
capital
structure based on current debt levels. We estimate Elli's
EBITDAR margin at 14%
in 2016, compared with 20% in 2013. As a result, Fitch
calculates funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain at just below
10x for 2016, and
FFO fixed charge cover at less than 1.0x.
Without cash generation from asset disposals, operational cash
generation
remains insufficient to cover the annual interest payments of
GBP55m, leading to
limited liquidity visibility post 2016.
Lender Negotiations Key
Fitch would expect a restructuring of the group's capital
structure, as
currently discussed with its lenders, as well as improving
liquidity and debt
maturity profiles, and debt service coverage as prerequisite for
a positive
rating action.
Recovery Prospects
In its recovery analysis, Fitch has adopted the liquidation
value approach as
the resultant enterprise value is higher than the going concern
enterprise
value, underpinned by the group's freehold and long-leasehold
properties. Fitch
believes that a 35% discount on the assets' current market value
provided by an
independent valuer in April 2016 is deemed fair in a distress
scenario.
Recovery expectation for the 'CCC+' senior secured loan is still
high at 100%,
yielding a Recovery Rating of 'RR1'. Recovery expectations on
the senior secured
notes and the senior unsecured notes have respectively remained
unchanged at
85%/'RR2 and 0%/'RR6'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Fitch's key assumptions within the
rating case for
2016 include:
-EBITDA of GBP50m
-Capex at GBP48m
-Disposals of uneconomic care homes for GBP42m
-Exceptional cash flows amounting to GBP15m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Announcement of a default or distressed debt exchange
Positive: Positive rating action is contingent on a
restructuring of the group's
capital structure, leading to improving liquidity and maturity
profiles, and
debt service coverage ratios.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Elli to rely on additional liquidity by end-2016
to avoid a
liquidity shortfall, with permitted property disposals being the
most obvious
source. At end-June 2016, the group's cash balance was GBP38m.
The group
currently has no other available or committed liquidity buffers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Elli Investments Limited
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'C'/RR6/0% from
'CC'/'RR6'/0%
Elli Finance (UK) plc
Super senior term loan: downgraded to 'CCC+'/'RR1'/100% from
'B'/'RR1'/100%
Senior secured notes: downgraded to 'CCC'/'RR2'/85% from
'B-'/'RR2' /85%
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts
financial leverage
for lease obligation capitalising these with a multiple of 8x.
We also consider
GBP10m of cash as restricted, absorbed by the group's working
capital.
