WARSAW/LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Polish City of
Rzeszow's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and the
National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA-(pol)'.
The change of Outlooks reflects Fitch's base case scenario that
Rzeszow will
continue to improve its operating performance in the medium
term, with the
operating balance growing to above 10% in 2016-2018 and the
debt-to-current
balance ratio strengthening to about eight years, despite an
expected increase
in debt from 2017 as a result of investments.
The ratings reflect the city's medium-sized but rapidly growing
local economy as
well as solid strategic and financial management. All these
strengths translate
into healthy operating performance, which supports the city's
strong
self-financing capacity for investments. The ratings also factor
in the city's
moderate direct debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
HIGH
In its base case scenario Fitch's assumes that Rzeszow will
further improve its
operating performance in 2016-2018. We expect the city's
operating balance to
grow to around PLN100m, above the 2011-2015 average of PLN56m.
This will be
driven by continued sound financial management and an effective
policy to limit
opex growth, and growing tax revenue on the back of local
economic growth and a
developing tax base.
The city's improved operating results will strengthen the
debt-to-current
balance ratio to around eight years in 2016-2018, from an
average 12 years in
2011-2015. This ratio will compare well with the city's final
debt maturity of
up to 24 years.
In 2016 the city's capex is likely to more than halve from
2015's PLN367m (30%
of total expenditure), leading Fitch to project a small budget
surplus. However,
for 2017-2018 we expect the city to post a budget deficit of
about 1%-3% of
total revenue as new investments co-financed from the EU budget
2014-2020
intensify.
In 1H16 Rzeszow posted a large budget surplus of PLN82m (in
1H15: PLN31m budget
deficit) due to prolonged delays in launching EU capex
programmes at the
national level and the receipt of PLN42m of EU refunds on
projects completed in
2015.
The city has successfully obtained EU and state grants for
infrastructure
developments and Fitch expects this to continue during the
EU2014-2020 budgetary
period. We assume Rzeszow's investment in 2016-2019 will total
PLN1bn (on
average 25% of annual total expenditure), with almost 80% being
funded by
capital revenue and current balance, and the remainder by new
debt.
MEDIUM
Fitch expects the city's debt will remain stable in nominal
terms at PLN643m in
2016, before growing from 2017 by PLN50m annually on the back of
investments.
Debt will, however, remain moderate, at about 66% of current
revenue. Rzeszow
has secured a new PLN400m EIB loan to be drawn in 2016-2022,
with long maturity
and a smooth debt repayment profile, which will allow Rzeszow to
maintain its
healthy debt service ratio. Debt service, projected to average
PLN60m in
2016-2018, will be covered 1.6x by the operating balance.
Fitch views management practices as a supportive rating factor.
This includes
the city authorities' focus on creating conducive conditions for
business
development in the city and attracting new investors. Rzeszow is
seeking to
improve the efficiency of its public services delivery, and
continuing with its
spending rationalisation and cost control.
With about 187,000 inhabitants, Rzeszow is an economic engine of
south-east
Poland. It has been experiencing accelerated economic growth in
the past few
years, above the national level, which has led to faster growth
of tax revenue
than peers. High positive net migration (2014: 2.3 per 1000) and
a high birth
rate (3.3 per 1000), together with a large student influx,
demonstrate the
city's attractiveness.
GDP per capita has risen rapidly in the Rzeszow sub-region, in
which the city is
located, to 87.9% of the national average in 2013 (latest
available data) from
74% in 2007. Fitch believes that the city's wealth indicators
are above the
national average, as the city is the strongest area in the
sub-region.
The city's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch assesses the regulatory regime for Polish LRGs as neutral.
LRGs activities
and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by
the central
administration. Disclosure in the LRGs' accounts is more than
adequate. The main
revenue sources such as income tax revenue, transfers and
subsidies from the
central government are centrally distributed according to a
legally defined
formula, which limits the central government's scope for
discretion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Rzeszow maintains strong
operating balance on a
sustained basis, and if diminishing recourse to debt results in
an improvement
of the debt-to-current balance ratio to below 10 years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
