MOSCOW/LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Kereskedelmi es Hitelbank Zrt
(K&H) and Erste
Bank Hungary Zrt (EBH) at 'BBB' and of CIB Bank Zrt (CIB) at
'BBB-'. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded the banks' Viability Ratings (VR) to
'bb+' from 'bb'
(K&H), to 'b+' from 'b' (EBH) and to 'b' from 'b-' (CIB). A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmation of IDRs of K&H, EBH and CIB reflects Fitch's
unchanged view of
the ability and propensity of their respective parents - KBC
Bank (KBC;
A-/Positive/a-), Erste Group Bank AG (Erste; BBB+/Stable/bbb+)
and Intesa
Sanpaolo (Intesa; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) to provide support, in case
of need.
In Fitch's view, KBC, Erste and Intesa will continue to have a
high propensity
to support their Hungarian subsidiaries because the central and
eastern European
region remains strategically important for each of them.
However, Fitch has
maintained the cap for Hungarian banks' foreign currency ratings
at one notch
above the sovereign (BBB-) to reflect the country risks they
face. In case of a
sovereign default these risks could limit the banks' ability to
service their
debt or their parents' propensity to continue providing support,
or both.
EBH is rated one notch below Erste. The minority participation
of the Hungarian
government and EBRD in EBH (each holding 15% stake from July
2016) does not
affect Fitch's view of Erste's propensity to support EBH as
Erste's commitment
to the Hungarian market remains unchanged. The Stable Outlook on
EBH reflects
that on Erste. K&H could also be rated within one notch of its
parent, if
country risks allowed. The Stable Outlook for K&H reflects that
for the
Hungarian sovereign.
Fitch maintains a two-notch difference between the ratings of
Intesa and CIB, as
in our view, there is some uncertainty with respect to Intesa's
long-term
commitment to the Hungarian market, given CIB's still weak,
albeit improving,
performance and prospects. The Stable Outlook on CIB's Long-Term
IDR is in line
with that on Intesa.
VRS
The upgrades of the banks' VRs reflect the stabilisation of the
operating and
regulatory environments for Hungarian banks, resulting in
decreased asset
quality and profitability pressures. This was the main factor
driving the
upgrade of K&H's VR (bb+), which also reflects the bank's
stronger standalone
creditworthiness than peers'. The bank is supported by a more
balanced business
model and lower risk appetite through the cycle, resulting in
its more resilient
asset quality and profitability.
The upgrade of EBH and CIB reflects strengthened capitalisations
of both banks
following recent capital injections by their respective parents
and, in the case
of EBH, also takes into account the bank's visible progress in
the clean-up of
its problem commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. The VRs of
EBH (b+) and CIB
(b) remain constrained by the weak asset quality, as their stock
of legacy
impaired loans remains sizeable, and modest, albeit slowly
improving,
profitability.
All VRs also consider the three banks' comfortable funding and
liquidity.
Impaired loans were 28.6% of total gross loans (CIB, at end-2015
and these were
largely unchanged at end-1H16), 13.4% (EBH, end-1H16) and 9.4%
(K&H, end-1H16).
These were largely legacy CRE exposures and retail mortgages
(originally
disbursed mainly in foreign currency), while inflows of new
problem loans were
limited during 2015-1H16.
CIB's high impaired loans ratio also reflects the bank's only
moderate loan
write-offs and significant loan book contraction to date. K&H's
distinctly
better loan book quality is also due to the bank's limited
exposure to the CRE
sector. Reserve coverage of impaired loans is moderate at all
three banks
(end-1H16: EBH: 68%; K&H: 42%; CIB: 58.7% at end-2015),
reflecting high reliance
on loan collateral. This, however, should be viewed against
largely ineffective
foreclosure of residential mortgages.
We expect generally stable asset quality trends in 2016-2017 on
the back of
continued economic growth and subsiding asset quality pressures
in the retail
segment (as the conversion of Swiss-franc mortgages into forint
in 2015 has also
provided some debt relief for retail borrowers). The recovering
local property
market is also supportive of the banks' balance sheet clean-up
process. The
introduction of a regulatory systemic risk buffer from 2017,
which is linked to
the volume of distressed CRE exposures, will also motivate banks
to accelerate
sale-down/write-offs of these exposures over the coming months.
EBH and CIB reported positive results at the operating level in
1H16, after
several years of heavy losses, reflecting long-term deleveraging
and asset
quality problems. The recent recovery was driven largely by
one-off effects,
including net reversals of impairment provisions and a lower
bank tax. K&H's
performance has been more resilient through the cycle, due to
the bank's more
stable revenue generation and lower risk costs. It was one of
the few banks in
Hungary that has remained profitable since the onset of the
financial crisis
(except for 2014).
Future performance of the three banks will largely depend on the
success of the
problem loans' work-out efforts (in particular at CIB) and
business growth in a
low-interest rate environment, while the high taxes and
regulatory pressures on
banks have now abated. We expect credit expansion to remain
challenging due to
generally muted demand, while loan portfolios continue to
amortise despite
accelerating new lending in the housing and consumer finance
segments.
At end-1H16, regulatory common equity Tier 1 ratios stood at
14.4% (EBH;
adjusted by a capital increase in July 2016) and 14.1% (K&H);
CIB's regulatory
total capital ratio was 19.5% at end-1Q16. The capital ratios
should be viewed
in light of increasing regulatory capital requirements (in line
with CRD IV and
recent EBA guidelines) and unreserved impaired loans. The latter
were
particularly large at CIB (around 63% of Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) at end-2015
adjusted by capital increase in 1H16), moderate at K&H (around
30% at end-1H16)
and lower at EBH (around 19% at end-1H16). Fitch's base case
expectation is for
the banks' owners to recapitalise them, if required, to ensure
compliance with
regulatory requirements.
Refinancing risks at all three banks are limited due to their
stable deposit
funding, limited reliance on wholesale funding and sizeable
liquidity buffers.
At end-1H16, loans/deposits (L/D) ratios fell below 100% for all
banks,
reflecting their shrinking loan books and repayment of parental
funding. The
latter was also due to decreased needs in foreign currency
funding following the
foreign currency mortgage conversion in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
An IDR upgrade would require (for K&H) an upgrade of the
Hungarian sovereign
rating or a positive change in Fitch's perception of country
risks the Hungarian
banks face; (for EBH) an upgrade of the Hungarian sovereign
rating or a positive
change in Fitch's perception of country risks, coupled with an
upgrade of the
parent bank; and (for CIB) a parent bank upgrade.
The IDRs of EBH and K&H would likely be downgraded if the
Hungarian sovereign is
downgraded. The IDRs of EBH and CIB would likely be downgraded
if their
respective parents are downgraded.
VRS
EBH's and CIB's VRs could be upgraded following a further
reduction of problem
assets coupled with improved profitability and maintained solid
solvency
metrics. Upside for K&H is currently limited and will require a
substantial
improvement in the operating environment and a broadening of the
bank's domestic
franchise.
The banks' VRs could come under pressure in case of a worsening
of the operating
environment and capital pressure from additional credit losses
on legacy problem
exposures or new impaired loans.
The rating actions are as follows:
K&H
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
EBH
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
CIB
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
