HONG KONG, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ghana's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'
with Negative
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Ghana's senior unsecured foreign
and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The rating
on Ghana's
USD1bn partially guaranteed note has been affirmed at 'BB-'.
Ghana's Country
Ceiling and Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been
affirmed at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect the following factors:
Ghana is making good progress in fiscal consolidation and
macroeconomic
stabilisation under its IMF programme, but substantial downside
risks remain.
General government debt was high at 72% of GDP at end-2015, well
above the 'B'
median of 54%. Debt/GDP has increased rapidly from 47% at
end-2012 debt,
reflecting persistent budget deficits and exchange rate
depreciation (64% of
debt is denominated in foreign currency), but Fitch forecasts it
to decline
slightly to 69% at end-2016.
Fitch forecasts the general government deficit to narrow to 5%
of GDP in 2016,
below the original budget target of 5.3%. This represents
significant fiscal
consolidation from a deficit of 6.3% in 2015 and 10.2% in 2014.
The adjustment
has been even stronger in accrual terms as the government has
been paying down
its stock of arrears. However, Ghana's presidential and
parliamentary elections,
scheduled for 7 December 2016, represent a downside risk in view
of the last
elections in 2012 when the fiscal deficit widened to 11.6% of
GDP from 4.1% in
2011 and the government ran up substantial payment arrears.
Ghana's USD915m extended credit facility with the IMF is a key
support for the
ratings, as it allows the country access to external financing
at concessional
rates and provides an anchor for policy discipline. A second
review of the
programme was concluded in May and the third review is underway.
However, the
third review was delayed owing to the Fund's concerns about
outstanding SOE debt
and a law passed by Ghana's Parliament allowing central bank
financing of the
government up to 5% of the previous year's revenues.
Ghana's current account deficit will narrow to 6.7% of GDP in
2016, after
averaging 10.1% over the years 2011-15, but still remains above
the 'B' median
of 5.8%. Fitch expects that the new oil and gas production and
higher commodity
prices will improve export performance in the coming years, but
Ghana's fuel
imports, for power generation, will keep upward pressure on
imports.
The improving current account, along with disbursements from the
IMF and a
USD750m Eurobond, have helped Ghana's reserves position, which
will increase to
USD4.8bn, or 2.6 months of current external payments, by
end-2016. Ghana's gross
external public debt stock will be USD19bn at end-2016 and at
43% of GDP net
external debt will be significantly higher than 'B' rated peers
(21%).
Growth will pick up slightly in 2016 to 4.1% according to
Fitch's forecasts,
from 3.9% in 2015. This represents a downward revision to the
agency's previous
growth forecast, owing to electricity shortages through to July
and technical
problems at Ghana's Jubilee oil field. Fitch forecasts growth to
strengthen to
6.3% in 2017 and 7% in 2018, supported by gains from
macroeconomic stabilisation
and the coming online of additional oil and gas production at
the TEN and SGN
fields. Robust growth potential is an important rating strength.
Consumer price inflation has remained high so far in 2016, and
was 16.9% in
August. Inflation will likely moderate but will fall to the Bank
of Ghana's
inflation target range of 8%/-2% only in 2018. Disinflation will
be aided by the
effects of tight monetary policy, FX stability, and tax and
energy tariff
changes falling out of the 12-month calculation. A decline in
inflation should
allow the Bank of Ghana to start to ease its policy rate, which
still stands at
26%, and this should facilitate a decline in government
borrowing costs in the
domestic market.
State-owned energy companies have reached an agreement to
restructure around
USD1.3bn (3% of GDP) of debt they owe to the Ghanaian banking
sector, which
Fitch views as a contingent liability to the sovereign. The SOE
non-payments
(along with cedi depreciation and the slowdown in growth) were
the main cause of
a sharp rise in the NPL ratio to 19.3% of loans in May 2016 from
14.7% at
end-2015. Deteriorating asset quality remains a risk to Ghanaian
banks, but
overall, the sector remains liquid and well-capitalised. Ghana
scores a '3' on
Fitch's macro prudential indicator, reflecting rapid growth in
credit between
2011 and 2014.
Ghana has had a history of largely free, fair and peaceful
elections since the
end of military rule in 1992. However, opinion polls suggest it
will be a close
contest between the ruling National Democratic Congress and the
New Patriotic
Party, increasing the tail risk of dispute. Fitch does not
expect a major change
in economic policy after the elections as both parties have
supported the
economic adjustment programme under the IMF.
The ratings are supported by World Bank governance and business
environment
indicators that are stronger than the 'B' median. However, the
ratings are
constrained by low GDP per capita, which at USD1,549 is less
than half the 'B'
median, low human development indicators and dependence on
commodity exports.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ghana a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action include:
- Failure to narrow the budget deficit and stabilise government
debt/GDP.
- Failure to stabilise international reserves.
- Failure to improve macroeconomic stability, in particular to
control
inflation.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood,
individually or
collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook
to Stable
include:
- Continued progress on fiscal consolidation that is consistent
with debt
declining over the forecast period.
- An improvement in Ghana's external position that includes a
narrowing of the
current account deficit and the rebuilding of the external
reserves position.
- An improvement in macroeconomic stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Ghana's oil production increases as new
fields come on stream
over 2016H2-2018.
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices will average USD42/barrel in
2016, USD45/b in
2017, and USD55/b in 2018.
Fitch assumes an IMF programme remains in place through the 2016
elections.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Vouex Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
