(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Historical
Territory of Gipuzkoa's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR
at 'F1'.
The ratings reflect the province's continued balanced budget and
stable debt
levels. The Stable Outlook reflects that of Spain
(BBB+/F2/Stable), as the
province is presently rated at the maximum level above the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Autonomy Supports Rating Uplift
Gipuzkoa can be rated higher than the Spanish sovereign because
of its financial
and fiscal autonomy as recognised by the Spanish Constitution,
which mitigates
sovereign unilateral interferences in the province's activities.
The ratings
reflect Gipuzkoa's special status, strong socio-economic
profile, proven ability
to maintain stable operating performance, and solid debt
coverage. The ratings
also take into account the province's prudent management and
solid financial
reporting.
In common with the other two Basque provinces, Gipuzkoa has a
special legal and
fiscal status, which is explicitly recognised by the Spanish
Constitution. Under
this regime, the provinces benefit from a special tax
arrangement, whereby they
have wide fiscal powers, are entitled to levy and collect taxes
in the province
and have the authority to set rates on a number of taxes,
primarily personal
income tax. This gives the provinces strong fiscal flexibility
and is a positive
rating factor. Nevertheless, some of the fiscal receipts have to
be transferred
to other tiers of government as per an established agreement
with the central
government.
Consistent Fiscal Performance
The province has reported stable fiscal performance over the
past five years,
with an operating balance averaging 3.2% over 2011-2015. We
expect this trend to
continue, as more than 80% of operating spending are expenditure
transfers that
are correlated with tax revenues, enhancing the predictability
of the
performance. The 2015 accounts showed a surplus before debt of
EUR17.5m, mainly
driven by expenditure transfer (EUR48m) being below the budget,
stable tax
revenues on the back of solid local economic growth above 3% and
efficient tax
collection.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, Gipuzkoa's operating margin
will be 3.5%-4%
over 2016-2017, driven by GDP growth of 2%-3%. The region's
financial
flexibility to adjust operating and capital spending to revenue
levels in order
to avoid deficits is also credit-positive.
Solid Debt Coverage
The province actively manages its debt, consisting of EUR277m in
long-term
credit lines and EUR282m in long-term loans as of end-2015. The
debt burden is a
low 12.4% of current revenues, which is further underpinned by
healthy
liquidity. The province refinanced EUR62m of long-term debt in
2016, with an
average 0.94% interest and a 10-year maturity. Debt amortisation
peaks at EUR54m
in 2016, and should decline thereafter. Gipuzkoa has allocated
EUR8.8m to a
sinking fund for a EUR61.7m bullet loan redemption in 2022. The
administration's
policy is to reduce overall debt.
Fitch expects Gipuzkoa's operating balance to cover more than
twice the region's
debt service requirements, and direct debt-to-current balance to
remain below
four years over 2016-2017. Contingent liabilities are
concentrated in Bidegi,
a road construction and maintenance entity, amounting to EUR473m
at end-2015,
and are expected to decline to around EUR30m a year over
2016-2017 as debt
amortises.
Strong Economy
Gipuzkoa is a wealthy province by national and international
standards, with GDP
per capita estimated in 2013 at 33.4% above the Spanish average.
It also has one
of the lowest unemployment rates in Spain, at 12.7% against 22%
nationally in
2015. The industrial sector represents 28.3% of GDP, with a
focus on high-value
added manufacturing and technological sectors. Population grew
0.7% over
2012-2015, contrasting with a 1.3% decline in Spain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In the currently recovering economic environment, an improvement
of the
operating margin to 10% could lead to an upgrade of the
province's IDRs.
A downgrade may result from substantial deterioration in
budgetary performance
such that, for instance, the operating balance is unable to
cover annual debt
service requirements. A downgrade of the sovereign would lead to
a downgrade of
Gipuzkoa.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012499
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001