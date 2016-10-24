(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mobilux 2 SAS (Mobilux), the new holding company of French furniture retailer BUT SAS an expected Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B(EXP)', with a Stable Outlook. Mobilux 2 SAS will absorb BUT's existing holding company Decomeubles Partners SAS ('B-'/Rating Watch Positive) as part of BUT's acquisition by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R, 50% ownership) and WM Holding GmbH (WM Holding, 50%), an Austrian incorporated investment company related to Austria-based XXXLutz KG (XXXLutz), the third-largest furniture retailer in Europe. Fitch has also assigned Mobilux Finance SAS's proposed EUR380m senior secured notes due 2024 a 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3'/52% expected rating. Mobilux Finance SAS is the new debt-issuing entity set up as part of BUT acquisition. The debt proceeds together with existing cash and new equity provided by the new shareholders will be used to redeem BUT SAS's existing EUR246m senior secured notes. The final ratings are contingent upon closing of the acquisition and receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Fitch. On completion of the bond placement and repayment of the existing bond, Fitch expects to upgrade the IDR of Decomeubles Partners SAS to 'B' and withdraw both this rating and the existing senior secured notes' rating. Mobilux's IDR of 'B(EXP)' reflects Fitch's expectation that the proposed capital structure backing CD&R's and WM Holding's buy-out provides a level of leverage and financial flexibility compatible with a 'B' rating. The rating also reflects BUT's business profile, which over the past few years has been significantly improved by measures to enhance profitability and working-capital management. Fitch believes the entry of WM Holding as a 50% shareholder further supports BUT's business profile, notably by enlarging the group's potential for profitability uplift and further improvement in working-capital management through a purchasing arrangements with XXXLutz. KEY RATING DRIVERS KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR Moderate Refinancing Risk Fitch believes the proposed buy-out will lead to limited releveraging, with adjusted FFO gross leverage expected at 6.1x at the end of the financial year ending June 2017 (FY16: 5.6x) and to fall below 6.0x from FY18 (FY20: 5.7x). This reflects the group's strong profitability and cash generation. At the current rating level, Fitch calculates that BUT's cash from operations generation capacity, measured as FFO after change in working-capital needs, provides some headroom for network development through owned store openings and/or bolt-on acquisitions. However, a more aggressive financial policy resulting in lower profitability, financial flexibility and a significant increase in leverage could put downward pressure on the rating. Improved Profitability Fitch expects BUT's EBITDA margin to be sustainable at 6.5%, the level reached at end-FY16 (FY15: 5.2%). The FY16 performance largely reflected the gains from management's measures to optimise the group's product offering, own-store/franchise mix and logistics operations. Fitch believes the bulk of BUT's cost structure has been optimised and therefore is unlikely to lead to significant extra gains, but that its profitability should remain supported by like-for-like sales growth, greater purchasing power from growing volumes, and the ongoing development of the higher-margin decoration range. The contemplated purchasing arrangements with XXXLutz (approximately EUR3.9bn revenues in 2015 against EUR1.5bn in FY16 for BUT), which we have not factored into our rating case yet, should provide further support to the group's EBITDA through enhanced purchasing power. Limited yet Improving Diversification Low geographic and sales channel diversification remains a key constraint on the ratings. BUT's concentration on the French market increases the group's vulnerability to local market swings and limits growth opportunities over the medium term. Management has implemented a cross-channel strategy through the development of "click and collect"' sales, which is supported by a dense store and pick-up point network. This is growing rapidly, though BUT's online penetration remains low at 3.2% of total revenues in FY16. This increases its vulnerability to more developed (either pure online or multi-channel) competitors in a fast-growing segment. FCF Generation Capacity Fitch expects BUT to generate average annual FCF at 2.4% of sales over FY17-FY20, compared with 1.2% over FY12-FY14 and 7% in FY16. This compares well with 'B' non-food retail peers. Aside from EBITDA margin consistently at or above 6.5%, Fitch assumes the sustainability of BUT's working capital needs past optimisation (turned negative in FY16, and could be further enhanced by the purchasing arrangements with XXXLutz) as well as limited new store openings leading to annual average capex at 2% of sales. Furthermore, Fitch expects reduced FCF volatility due to increased resilience of the group's business model. Financial Flexibility Fitch forecasts BUT's FFO fixed charge cover to remain stable at 1.7x over FY17-FY20 despite the increased amount of debt deriving from the buy-out. This mainly reflects Fitch's enhanced expectations regarding BUT's EBITDA margin and therefore FFO generation. This level remains relatively weak compared with peers rated 'B' and reflects the asset-light business model and increased share of directly operated stores following the acquisition of the previously franchised 18 Yvrai stores on 1 September 2016. In our view, this is counterbalanced by the group's adequate liquidity buffer, supported by its cash-generative profile along with an expected moderate appetite for acquisitions. KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE SENIOR SECURED NOTES Going-Concern Distressed Valuation Fitch believes that expected recoveries would be maximised in a going-concern scenario rather than in liquidation given the asset-light nature of BUT's business, where Fitch views the brand value and established retail network as key assets. We have valued the group on the basis of a 5.0x EV/EBITDA multiple (against the 5.5x multiple in the actual contemplated transaction) applied to an EBITDA that is 35% below FY16 levels adjusted for the acquisition of the Yvrai stores completed in September 2016. These assumptions reflect a hypothetical adverse scenario of a significant cyclical downturn, which could materially impact the group's profitability but would not necessarily strongly reduce its value. Above-Average Recoveries for the Noteholders The expected ratings of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3'/52% for the planned senior secured notes reflect above-average recovery prospects for noteholders in a default scenario. Expected recoveries are constrained by the bondholders' contractual subordination to the new EUR100m RCF which Fitch assumes would be fully drawn in a distressed scenario, in accordance with our recovery ratings criteria, as it can be used for general corporate purposes. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Low single-digit like-for-like sales growth - Revenue growth of 8.8% in FY17 due to the Yvrai acquisition, growing at 2.3% CAGR over FY17-FY20 supported by like-for-like sales growth and moderate network expansion - EBITDA margin growing from 6.5% in FY16 to 6.7% in FY20 - Moderate annual working capital inflows driven by sales growth and further improvement in management of working capital needs - Average annual capex at 2.0% of sales over FY17-FY20 - No dividends - Average FCF at 2.4% of sales over FY17-FY20 - Acquisition spending of EUR47.8m in FY17 (acquisition of the Yvrai franchised stores), limited other franchised store buy-backs over FY17-FY20 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action ? Further improvement in scale and diversification leading to EBITDA margin above 8% and FCF margin above 4% on a sustainable basis ? FFO fixed charge cover sustainable above 2.0x ? Adjusted FFO gross leverage below 4.5x on a sustainable basis Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action ? A significant deterioration in revenues and profitability reflecting for example an increasingly competitive operating environment or a too ambitious, ill-executed expansion plan ? FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x on a sustained basis ? Adjusted FFO gross leverage above 6.0x on a sustained basis ? Average three-year FCF below 2% of sales LIQUIDITY Fitch expects liquidity to remain adequate over the next four years. It should be supported by readily available cash on balance sheet, which Fitch estimates at its lowest at end-FY17 (EUR84m) following the buy-out transaction and the acquisition of the Yvrai franchises stores. Liquidity should also be supported by the group's FCF generation capacity together with the EUR100m RCF, which can be used for general corporate purposes. Furthermore, BUT's liquidity is supported by the bullet maturity profile of its core debt. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Mobilux 2 SAS - IDR 'B'(EXP), Stable Outlook Mobilux Finance SAS - Senior Secured Notes: 'B+'(EXP)/'RR3'/52% Contact: Principal Analyst Maggie Cheng Associate Director +44 20 3530 1689 Supervisory Analyst Anne Porte Director +33 1 44 29 91 36 Fitch France SAS 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Operating Leases: In accordance with Fitch's corporate rating criteria, Fitch adjusts the debt by adding a multiple of 8x of yearly operating leases expense related to long-term assets (FY16: property leases of EUR73m). Readily Available Cash: At 30 June 2016 Fitch estimated EUR40m of the group's reported cash and cash equivalents, split into EUR30m needed to fund intra-year working capital needs and EUR10m in relation to the group's consumer financing activity. Fitch retains the same assumption in its forecasts. FFO: Fitch excludes from its FY16 FFO calculation estimated non-recurring cash acquisition and disposal costs of EUR5.6m. Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013614 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 