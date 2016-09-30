(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed S.C.
Johnson & Son,
Inc.'s (SCJ) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and
Short-Term IDR
and commercial paper ratings at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the full
list of ratings at the end of this release.
The ratings consider SCJ's diversified portfolio of strong
brands in the
consumer products sector, its track record of growth in sales,
EBITDA and cash
flow, and reasonable leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Brand and Geographic Diversity
SCJ is a privately held household products company with a
diverse portfolio of
leading brands such as Glade in home fragrance, Raid and Off! in
pest control,
Pledge, Windex and Mr. Muscle in home cleaning, Ziploc in home
storage and Kiwi
in shoe care. While the U.S. accounts for a meaningful portion
of operations,
products are sold in more than 100 countries and the company is
not dependent on
any one product or region.
Stable Operating Performance
Organic revenue growth has been, and should remain, in line with
the household
and personal care sectors' low single-digits range going
forward. The strong
U.S. dollar has had a negative impact on recently reported
results and continued
strength would limit future reported growth.
Operating profit and cash flow have followed sales growth with
margin expansion
and a positive free cash flow (FCF) CAGR in recent years.
Accretive bolt-on
acquisitions and recent restructuring efforts have supported
this growth, and
benefits from this type of activity could continue over the
rating horizon.
Limited Equity Capital Market Access
The company intends to maintain its current private-company
structure, which
limits access to the equity capital markets. The company
generates substantial
FCF, which could fund small bolt-on acquisitions, and SCJ has
demonstrated an
ability to access debt markets when necessary to fund larger
transactions. The
company issued $850 million of unsecured notes in 2015 to take
advantage of the
low interest rates and provide liquidity to fund future
acquisitions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--SCJ is expected to produce modestly positive organic revenue
growth over the
next several years. Continued dollar weakness could limit
reported sales growth.
--Operating margins are expected to remain stable or improve
modestly due to the
company's SG&A management focus.
--Accretive, bolt-on acquisitions could continue, potentially
leading to
moderate increases in gross debt levels in the medium term.
--The company is expected to retain its private-company
structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may lead to a positive rating action or
Outlook
revision include a commitment to operating with gross leverage
under 2x while
continuing its current business momentum and strong cash flow
generation.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include a large leveraged acquisition or a change
in financial
strategy which weakens the company's credit profile and leads to
a sustained
increase in gross leverage to over 2.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Significant Liquidity, Stable Credit Profile
The company's liquidity is supported by strong FCF generation
and backed by its
credit facility. Debt balances are expected to remain around the
current $3
billion range in the near term as the company can use its
sizeable cash balance,
which includes the $850 million issued in 2015, to add
EBITDA-generating assets
while maintaining gross leverage within Fitch's rating
sensitivities.
Virtually all of SCJ's debt is unsecured. The majority has
change of control
puts and of these, several, including the credit agreement that
matures in 2019,
have leverage covenants. There is no significant debt maturity
until 2024.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed SCJ's ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Bank credit facility at 'A-'.
The Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to exclude
immaterial
restructuring charges in fiscal 2016. EBITDA is unadjusted for
dividends
received from associates or paid to minorities.
