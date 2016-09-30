(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed its
'BBB-' Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt
rating for Och-Ziff
Capital Management LLC (OZM) and its subsidiaries on Rating
Watch Negative. See
the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The Rating Watch Negative follows yesterday's announcement that
OZM has entered
into a settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and
Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding violations of the Foreign
Corrupt Practices
Act (FCPA). The settlement includes a $412 million fine and
deferred prosecution
agreement for OZM and a guilty plea by one of OZM's
subsidiaries, OZ Africa
Management GP LLC. OZM's founder, Daniel Och, also agreed to pay
a $2.2 million
fine related to record-keeping violations, while OZM's CFO, Joel
Frank, agreed
to pay a yet-to-be-determined fine related to record-keeping
violations.
The Rating Watch Negative indicates a heightened probability of
potential
negative rating action over a shorter period of time relative to
the Negative
Outlook previously assigned to OZM. While OZM's parent company
avoided a guilty
plea as part of the settlement, Fitch believes that the guilty
plea by its
subsidiary, OZ Africa Management GP LLC, and the administrative
settlements
agreed to by Daniel Och and Joel Frank could potentially
contribute to
reputational damage for the overall firm and result in near-term
assets under
management (AUM) outflows. Fitch also notes that OZM may
potentially experience
increased fee pressure and fundraising challenges as a result of
the settlement.
Fitch expects that OZM's elevated legal expenses should begin to
normalize,
albeit with some lag, following the settlement. However,
potential AUM outflows
would pressure OZM's management fees and thus its cash flow
leverage and
interest coverage metrics.
OZM is further challenged by lackluster short-term investment
performance, with
year-to-date (YTD) returns of 0.36% for OZ Master Fund. The
multi-strategy hedge
funds represent more than 50% of OZM's total AUM. As of Aug. 31,
2016, OZM's
funds experienced $5.5 billion in AUM net outflows, representing
a 12.1%
decrease since the end of 2015.
The financial settlement and other liquidity needs are expected
to be managed
via cash on hand ($368.2 million as of second quarter 2016
), retained
earnings (as was retained in 1H16) and the previously announced
$400 million
partner capital contribution in the form of perpetual preferred
units. Fitch
expects the proceeds of the partner capital contribution to be
used, over the
near term, to pay down the $120 million draw on the revolving
credit facility
that was outstanding as of 2Q16. Fitch views the partner capital
contribution
and the paydown of the revolving credit facility as important
mitigants to
immediate rating pressure.
OZM's leverage, as calculated by debt/FEBITDA increased to 4.0x
for the trailing
12 months (TTM) ending 2Q16 from 2.7x for TTM 1Q16 and 2.3x in
2015. Between
2011 and TTM 3Q15, Fitch-calculated leverage was under 2.0x. Pro
forma for the
repayment of the revolver and a normalization of
non-compensation expenses,
Fitch estimates that OZM's leverage would have been 2.8x at
2Q16. That said,
material outflows would pressure this ratio.
OZM's interest coverage, as calculated by FEBITDA divided by
interest expenses
decreased to 6.4x for the TTM ending 2Q16 from 7.8x for TTM 1Q16
and 9.3x in
2015. Between 2011 and TTM 3Q15, Fitch-calculated interest
coverage was in
excess of 30.0x. Pro forma for the repayment of the revolver and
a normalization
of non-compensation expenses, Fitch estimates that OZM's
interest coverage would
have been 8.6x at 2Q16. Material outflows would similarly
pressure this ratio.
Fitch would view sustained debt/FEBITDA in excess of 3.5x or
interest coverage
below 5.0x as negative rating drivers.
OZM's IDR is supported by its long-term performance track
record, particularly
in the firm's core multi-strategy hedge fund business;
acceptable long-run
leverage and interest coverage metrics; strong core
profitability; and a
seasoned management team.
Key rating constraints beyond those articulated in the Negative
Watch rationale
above include the elevated level of market risk due to the
meaningful amount of
net asset value-based management fees; key man risk associated
with the firm's
founder and CEO, Daniel Och; and less diversified, albeit
improving, AUM
relative to higher-rated alternative investment manager peers.
The IDRs assigned to OZ Management LP, OZ Advisors LP and OZ
Advisors II LP are
equalized with the ratings assigned to OZM, reflecting the joint
and several
guarantees among the entities.
The senior unsecured debt is equalized with OZM's IDR reflecting
the expectation
of average recovery prospects for the instrument.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Ratings could be downgraded by one or more notches if the
settlement and/or
investment underperformance result in material AUM outflows over
the next six
months. More specifically, outflows, fee pressure and/or
elevated expenses which
translate into sustained leverage above 3.5x, interest coverage
below 5.0x or
materially reduced liquidity resources would contribute to
negative rating
action. Ratings may also be downgraded if fundraising capability
is materially
impaired or Fitch believes the franchise has experienced
permanent reputational
damage. OZM's ratings also continue to remain sensitive to a key
man event with
respect to Daniel Och.
The Negative Watch could be revised to a Negative Outlook if the
financial
impacts, AUM outflows, fundraising capabilities, and/or
franchise damage are
deemed to be manageable in the context of OZM's financial
profile. A
stabilization of OZM's investment performance would also
contribute to a
revision of the Negative Watch to a Negative Outlook.
Thereafter, a revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable would be
conditioned upon
OZM's ability to stabilize (or grow) its AUM, demonstrate
stronger investment
performance and fee generation, normalize its expense base, and
return leverage
and interest coverage levels below 3.5x and above 5.0x,
respectively.
The senior unsecured debt rating is equalized with OZM's IDR
and, therefore,
would be expected to move in tandem with any changes to OZM's
IDR. Were OZM to
incur material secured debt, this could result in the unsecured
debt being rated
below OZM's IDR.
OZM is an alternative investment manager with expanding credit
and real estate
businesses. The firm had $42 billion of AUM with 611 employees
in eight offices
worldwide as of June 30, 2016.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
OZ Management LP
OZ Advisors LP
OZ Advisors II LP
-- Long-term IDRs 'BBB-'.
Och-Ziff Finance Co. LLC
-- Long-term IDR 'BBB-'
-- $400 million senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0827
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0642
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
