HONG KONG, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Cheung
Kong Property
Holdings Limited's (CKP; A-/Positive) USD3bn Euro medium-term
note (MTN)
programme a rating of 'A-'. The notes under this programme will
be issued by CK
Property Finance (MTN) Limited and will be unconditionally and
irrevocably
guaranteed by CKP. The programme is rated at the same level as
CKP's senior
unsecured rating because the notes issued under the programme
will constitute
direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Rental Income: CKP generated HKD5.1bn in rental income
mainly through its
high-grade Hong Kong investment property portfolio in 2015. The
properties were
valued at HKD120bn at end-2015, which covers net debt of
HKD16.4bn by 7.3x, and
enjoyed an operating margin of 88%. Fitch expects positive
rental reversions for
CKP's office portfolio, as these properties are mostly located
in the Central
district, where supply will remain tight in 2016.
Hotel Margins Under Pressure: The company's hotel portfolio
generated HKD4.0bn
in revenue in 2015. The Hong Kong hotel segment, which is
positioned in the
mid-range and targets the mass-market, enjoyed an occupancy rate
of 88%.
Operating margins of CKP's hotels fell to 32%, from 42%, as the
average room
rate declined due to lower tourist arrivals and the ongoing
renovation of the
Horizon Suite Hotel in Hunghom, which is expected to be
completed in 2016. Fitch
expects the hotel segment margins to remain under pressure for
the rest of the
year, but EBITDA is likely to increase in 2016 due to the
full-year
consolidation of the hotels previously owned by the Hutchison
Group.
Significant Mainland Property Development: China property
development generated
47% of CKP's operating profit in 2015. The company has been
prudent in its land
acquisition and expansion strategy in the past and Fitch expects
CKP to maintain
this business strategy, with property sales covering its
property development
expenditure, allowing the company's property development
business to remain
cash-flow positive. Fitch expects CKP to generate positive cash
flow of
HKD5bn-10bn from property development in 2016.
Strong Development Record: CKP has displayed resilience through
several industry
downturns during its long operating history, showing strong
cash-flow management
and maintaining broad funding diversity. Fitch expects the
company to continue
leveraging on its scale, rich operational experience and low
funding cost, while
focusing on maintaining positive free cash-flow and achieving
stable margins.
Potential Acquisitions: Fitch expects CKP to seek investment
opportunities to
increase its recurring income in the medium- to long-term. The
scale of such
acquisitions may be substantial, as reflected by the joint
bidding of CKP and
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (A-/Stable) for the
London City
Airport in early 2016, which CKP did not win. Depending on
scale, funding
requirements and investment return prospects, Fitch believes
such acquisitions
may pressure CKP's credit metrics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- rental income growth of 40%-50% in 2016, due to restructuring,
and 7%-8% in
2017
- hotel income growth of 25%-30% in 2016, due to the
restructuring, and 3%-5% in
2017
- EBIT margin of 34%-36% over 2016-2017 (2015: 37%)
- property development sale proceeds to cover expenditure and
capex
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- net-debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 3.5x (2015: 2.7x)
- net-debt/investment properties sustained below 25% (2015: 14%)
- recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained above 4.5x
(2015: 4.4x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- The Outlook will be revised from Positive to Stable if CKP
makes substantial
new investments in the next 18 months and as a result, cannot
maintain its
credit metrics as stipulated in the positive guidelines.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: CKP had a cash balance of HKD44.5bn at end-2015
and committed
undrawn credit facilities of HKD6.5bn against short-term
borrowings of HKD5.8bn.
The company's debt duration is concentrated in three years,
matching the lease
duration of its investment property assets. Fitch expects CKP to
maintain its
reliable access to the bond and loan markets for refinancing at
favourable
interest cost.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 2 June 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
